Elie Hirschfeld Appointed to U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation has announced Elie Hirschfeld's appointment to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. A United States government agency, separate from any other agency, the Commission was established in 1985 to ensure that sites important to populations impacted by Nazism, communism and the Cold War would be preserved for future generations.

Created following years of Communist governments, as well as a resurgence of anti-Semitism, the Commission's mission is to identify, protect, and preserve cemeteries, monuments, and historic buildings in Eastern and Central Europe that are associated with U.S. heritage. Then, with the cooperation of the Department of State, the Commission obtains assurances from governments of the regions that the sites will be protected and preserved.

The work recognizes that the population of the United States is mostly comprised of immigrants and their descendants, and that The United States has an interest in the preservation of sites in other countries related to the heritage of these Americans.

"I am so pleased to support the important work of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad," said Elie Hirschfeld. "It is essential that we protect the monuments and sites associated with American immigrants and their descendants, in order to preserve the nation's heritage. I am an immigrant to America myself."

The Commission consists of 21 members, appointed by the President. Of these, seven are appointed in consultation with the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, and seven in consultation with the President Pro Tempore of the U.S. Senate.

"I am honored to serve alongside the other twenty dedicated Commission members," said Elie Hirschfeld following his swearing in on November 14, 2019, alongside four other new board members, in a meeting room overlooking the White House and Washington Monument.

About the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation:

Philanthropy is about the voluntary promotion of human welfare, according to Elie Hirschfeld. The Foundation's values are centered on community enhancement and support, with four key areas of giving: Education, Healthcare, Jewish Causes, New York City and Athletics. Mr. Hirschfeld's intent is that ongoing contributions will enhance, promote and grow organizations that make a positive impact on individuals and their larger communities. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, provides personal as well as societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding his efforts.

