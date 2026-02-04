ELIE SEIDMAN JOINS SHINE CAPITAL AS VENTURE PARTNER

The Austin-based entrepreneur and former CEO of Tinder and OKCupid expands his role at Shine.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, announces today that Elie Seidman is now a venture partner at the firm. Elie will remain in Austin, Texas, expanding Shine's reach in this fast-emerging technology ecosystem.

Elie has served as a senior advisor to Shine Capital since 2021. In his new role, Elie will lead investments and serve on the boards of portfolio companies, while continuing to provide strategic counsel to founders across the portfolio.

Elie Seidman, Shine Capital

Founded by Mo Koyfman in 2020, Shine currently manages $575 million and is investing out of its third early-stage fund. Shine has garnered recent headlines in connection with fundraising rounds for its portfolio companies, including Antares , AudioShake , Turnout and Numerai .

"For the past twenty-five years, I have been lucky to call Elie a friend, a mentor, and a colleague. Elie's lived experience as a technology entrepreneur and chief executive is only matched by his integrity and wisdom," said Mo Koyfman, founder and general partner of Shine Capital.

Mo continued, "Elie is an essential voice in our partnership and an invaluable resource to founders across the most critical components of company building: strategic planning, capital allocation, and talent management. We are thrilled to expand Elie's role at Shine, which adds more consumer heft to our team, deepens our presence in the emerging Austin ecosystem, and, most importantly, enhances our ability to serve entrepreneurs."

"Having spent the last two decades building and leading technology businesses, it is gratifying to now serve as a mentor and advisor to exceptional entrepreneurial talent. Shine has grown deliberately over the last five years, and I am thrilled to deepen my commitment to the firm and the entrepreneurs we partner with," said Elie Seidman, venture partner at Shine Capital.

Elie continued, "I have led startups and at-scale technology companies, which helps me empathize deeply with entrepreneurs navigating the arduous journey of company building. I am incredibly impressed by Shine's intentional approach to investing and partnership, but mostly by the exceptional group of people around the Shine table. The team is a unique combination of smart, wise, direct, and kind. I am excited to play an even bigger role in helping the firm produce outstanding results as a partner of choice to the most ambitious entrepreneurs."

ABOUT SHINE CAPITAL

Shine Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with creative, convincing, relentless entrepreneurs to build iconic businesses. Shine is a lateralist firm; we believe that novel opportunities emerge from the dynamic intersections of technology, markets, and culture. Shine is an aligned strategic partner, both in spirit and in practice. Shine leads inception, seed, and series A financings and continues to back portfolio companies as they scale. Shine manages over $575 million across three early-stage funds and one opportunity fund, and maintains offices in New York and San Francisco.

ABOUT ELIE SEIDMAN

Elie Seidman is a seasoned technology entrepreneur and CEO. Most notably, he is the former CEO of Tinder, where he built a new team and led the company's scale-up from $300 million in annual revenue to over $1.1 billion. For the first fifteen years of his career, Elie was an entrepreneur who founded and grew Epana and Oyster. Elie is a hands-on, detail-oriented leader of people and a thoughtful strategist who prioritizes highly analytical, truth-seeking cultures. In his current role as venture partner at Shine Capital, Elie leads investments on behalf of the firm, serves as a mentor to entrepreneurs, and provides measured counsel to the fund's partnership. Previously, Elie was an advisor to General Atlantic Partners technology group and to Lime Rock Partners. Elie received his BSE from the University of Pennsylvania.

CONTACT

Joe Quenqua

[email protected]

SOURCE Shine Capital