Eliis joins the Energistics Data Transfer Standards Consortium

HOUSTON and MONTPELLIER, France, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energistics Consortium Inc. announced today a new member: Eliis SAS, the French technology company pioneering automated seismic interpretation. Eliis' PaleoScan™ package interacts with numerous other software systems commonly found in upstream exploration and production, exporting results or importing other data.

"A growing amount of developer and customer support resources is spent to connect our software to numerous third-party systems," said Sébastien Lacaze, CEO of Eliis, "so an industry-standard data exchange process makes it easier for our users to build multi-vendor workflows that address their needs, while allowing us to focus more resources on technology innovation to better serve our customers."

"We are very pleased to welcome Eliis into the membership of the Energistics Consortium, and look forward to their participation in the Special Interest Group that has custody of the RESQML subsurface data exchange format," said Ross Philo, CEO of Energistics, "our open process benefits from the diversity of participants including operators, large service companies, integrators and technology companies, such that the standards we provide align with our members' business drivers."



About Eliis

Founded in 2007, Eliis is an international software provider in seismic interpretation for the oil and gas industry. Its main office is located in Montpellier (France), with other offices in North and South America, Asia and Australia. Eliis is an international software provider in seismic interpretation for oil and gas industry. Through its experience in seismic imaging, geosciences and computer skills, Eliis has developed PaleoScan™, a new generation software that optimizes seismic interpretation processes and brings suitable solutions to help geoscientists reduce risk in the decision-making process.

More information at www.eliis.fr

About Energistics

Energistics is the leading upstream oil and gas industry's data standards body. We are a global, non-profit consortium established over 25 years ago to bring together industry professionals in a neutral and collaborative environment to develop and deploy open data exchange standards and to address oil and gas information sharing challenges. Our members consist of integrated, independent and national oil companies, oilfield service companies, hardware and software vendors, system integrators, regulatory agencies and the global standards user community.



For more information, visit our website at www.energistics.org



