Elijah Craig Bourbon Introduces "The Mulligan" as Official Bourbon Cocktail of 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla

The Elijah Craig Mulligan is a refreshing cocktail that utilizes lemonade, tea infused with Elijah Craig Small Batch or Straight Rye Whiskey, soda water, a mint and lemon wheel garnish. There are no do-overs in tournament play. Fortunately, we're a little more forgiving with an Elijah Craig Mulligan.

"Elijah Craig is putting a spin on a golf classic with The Mulligan, a refreshing sip for a swing refresh," said Max Stefka, Group Product Director, Elijah Craig Bourbon. "Mulligans may not be required in the official rule book, but we recommend this Bourbon-forward riff for your next rounds of golf."

The Elijah Craig Mulligan will be available at the 2024 PGA Championship across the Valhalla Golf Club and at the Elijah Craig Bourbon Speakeasy at the 14th hole of the course, aptly named "On The Rocks," from May 16-19, and during practice rounds. Larger in size and scale than any previous championship, spectators visiting the Speakeasy can taste the distinctive warm spice & smooth flavor of Elijah Craig Small Batch, enjoy hand-crafted signature cocktails, and engage in photo opportunities after signing their name on an interactive signature wall.

Offsite, area consumers will find displays and engagement opportunities at retail and bar locations promoting Elijah Craig's exclusive sponsorship. Travelers visiting the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, Kentucky will enjoy special Elijah Craig golf cocktails and co-branded merchandise to welcome those from near and far.

The Elijah Craig Hole-in-One challenge gave golf participants one free shot at the target, with a mulligan shot available with a donation of $5 or more to First Tee – Louisville. Elijah Craig and Heaven Hill Brands matched up to $10,000 of donations from the event. The $10,000 donation makes it possible for over 60 young, aspiring golfers to learn the sport. One hundred percent of these scholarships support youth who could not otherwise afford the cost of lessons. This year alone, First Tee - Louisville served over 657 unique youths, one third of those being female participants and one third being ethnically diverse participants.

"Elijah Craig, Heaven Hill Brands, and First Tee – Louisville, are a 'hole in one' partnership. We are proud to support activity-based programs for youth from underserved and under-represented communities," said D'Shawn Johnson, Executive Director of First Tee – Louisville. "Today was a win-win for everyone involved."

The Elijah Craig Mulligan

2 oz. Tea-Infused Elijah Craig Bourbon

4 oz. Lemonade

Splash of Soda Water

Garnish: Mint & Lemon Wheel

Steep one green tea bag in three ounces of Elijah Craig Bourbon for ten minutes. Fill highball glass with ice. Pour lemonade in a highball glass over ice. Top with soda water. Float tea-infused Bourbon on top. Stir & Sip.

About Elijah Craig Bourbon: Known as "The Father of Bourbon," Elijah Craig is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels to make Bourbon. The clear, unaged corn whiskey became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Elijah Craig's community impact continues through Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week, providing total donations of up to $400,000 to date to organizations supporting the hospitality industry. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the nation's largest independent, family-owned and led distillery and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon, the Elijah Craig lineup includes: Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Elijah Craig's accolades have included Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and World's Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com. Heaven Hill reminds you to "Think Wisely. Drink Wisely."

About First Tee – Louisville: First Tee – Louisville is a youth development organization that enables kids ages 6 to 18 the opportunity to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. First Tee is Building Game Changers through its junior golf programs. In 2023, First Tee – Louisville served nearly 1700 kids through its various programs and has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to Louisville Metro Youth. For more information, please visit www.firstteelouisville.org.

IMAGES/B-ROLL: Download here

Kaitlynn West

Heaven Hill Brands

[email protected]

(502) 413-0230

SOURCE Heaven Hill Brands