Elijah Craig Brings a Fresh Perspective to Cocktail Culture

A mixologist-crafted lineup centered on clean flavors, lighter ingredients and refreshing serves.

BARDSTOWN, Ky., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah Craig, the award-winning family of premium American whiskeys, today introduced Clean Cocktails: an assortment of light and fresh serves crafted to let its distinctively smooth bourbon, made of pure ingredients and aged to perfection in charred barrels, shine through. As imbibers continue to prioritize quality ingredients and meaningful cocktail moments, the collection focuses on seasonal ingredients, fresh flavors and simple recipes to showcase Bourbon as a surprisingly approachable choice for mindful sips.

Elijah Craig Clean Cocktails

The hero serve, Elijah Craig Branch Water, is both a modern take on one of America's first cocktails, the circa-1800s Bourbon and Branch, and a riff on today's popular Ranch Water. It showcases how simple, mineral rich water combined with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon forms the foundation of a clean-tasting, refreshing yet still flavor-forward cocktail. Elijah Craig Portfolio Mixologist Lynn House uses Old Limestone's Kentucky Water for a pure, naturally filtered taste, then adds just the right touch of grapefruit juice for zest and a few dashes of cucumber bitters for a subtle contrast that brings everything together.

"We're seeing the cultural shift toward occasion-based experiences and fresh ingredients, and we want to show our fans, both old and new, that Elijah Craig fits naturally into those moments," said Max Stefka, Associate Vice President of Global Whiskey Brands at Heaven Hill Distillery. "As a pioneer in American whiskey, Elijah Craig has always embraced a simple process that delivers a bold flavor, whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail."

Elijah Craig Branch Water

Ingredients: 1.5oz Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon 1oz fresh squeezed grapefruit juice (or a fresh-squeezed citrus of choice) 4oz spring water (limestone-filtered or other; avoid tap or distilled) 5 dashes of cucumber bitters Garnish: citrus peel

Method: Build the cocktail in a rocks glass, adding all ingredients and topping with ice. Stir, garnish with a citrus peel and enjoy!

Additional offerings include a Soursop Spritz, highlighting the exotic tropical fruit as the hero ingredient, the refreshing, Tiki-suggesting Island Fizz featuring coconut water, guava nectar and lime juice, and the Carrot Crush, a vibrant sip made with carrot, ginger and turmeric juice.

"Darker spirits are often associated with heavier flavor. Our Clean Cocktails challenge this notion, showcasing Elijah Craig Bourbon's versatility for crafting and enjoying lighter, refreshing, fresh cocktails," says Lynn House, Elijah Craig Portfolio Mixologist. "Our Bourbon brings exceptional depth of flavor and aroma while giving room for other ingredients to shine. It all owes to our brand's namesake, who is known to be the first to age Bourbon in charred oak barrels, and whose practices we follow to this day. A simple recipe with fresh ingredients can deliver a cocktail as vibrant and refreshing as any made with clear spirits."

At the center of the collection is Elijah Craig Small Batch, the award-winning, 94-proof expression the brand is known for. Crafted from a trifecta of quality grain, Kentucky limestone water, a 40-second Level 3 char and then aged through Kentucky's elements to deliver an ingenious expression. It blends a smooth and warm taste of spice, smoke and nutmeg with a delightfully complex aroma of vanilla bean, sweet fruit and fresh mint. The long, sweet and slightly toasty finish is the perfect foundation for this cocktail lineup, balanced with invigorating citrus ingredients.

Elijah Craig Small Batch and more from the portfolio can be purchased at select retailers nationwide and on ElijahCraig.com for a SRP of $31.99. Follow Elijah Craig on Instagram or visit ElijahCraig.com for more summer cocktail inspiration.

ABOUT ELIJAH CRAIG

Elijah Craig is one of the most award-winning families of premium Bourbons and Ryes. Its inaugural Barrel Proof Rye release (2025) is Whisky Advocate's reigning Whiskey of the Year. The Reverend Elijah Craig, the brand's namesake, is known as "The Father of Bourbon," having established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery's Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term "small batch" even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Along with Whisky Advocate's Whiskey of the Year, the brand's accolades have included Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com

SOURCE Elijah Craig