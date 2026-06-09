Elijah Craig Expands Single Barrel Lineup with Rare 21-Year-Old Release

On the nose, Elijah Craig 21-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon evokes toasted oak, leather and complex spices. Tasting reveals notes of milk chocolate, toasted nuts and burnt caramel, while aged oak, molasses, barrel char and peppery spices bring it to a rich finish. Bottled at 94 proof, the latest Elijah Craig release comes packed in a custom wooden display case reflecting the craftsmanship of barrel charring that earned the brand's namesake the moniker "Father of Bourbon."

"Elijah Craig 21-Year-Old Single Barrel Bourbon is a sophisticated, more mature sibling to our vaunted Single Barrel collection and becomes our oldest age statement currently available," says Conor O'Driscoll, Master Distiller at Elijah Craig Bourbon. "Our fans have been waiting for a new 20-year-plus-aged release, and this won't disappoint. Expect the signature warm spice that Elijah Craig is known for, with new layers that reveal the transformative power of extended maturation."

Fans may take their place in line at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience as early as the night before the event, with wristband distribution planned ahead of doors opening at 11 a.m. and bottle sales starting at noon. Master Distiller Conor O'Driscoll and Artisanal Distiller Jodie Filiatreau will be on-site for bottle signings, and fans will enjoy a complimentary Elijah Craig tasting journey and a barrel charring demonstration set to a backdrop of live music until 4 p.m.

Elijah Craig 21-Year-Old Single Barrel is available exclusively at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience for an MSRP of $299.99, while supplies last. The brand has also reserved 1,789 bottles – honoring the year Elijah Craig first made Bourbon – for sale in select markets ahead of the holiday season.

Follow Elijah Craig on Instagram for news about the latest release and find a retailer near you at ElijahCraig.com.

About Elijah Craig Bourbon

Elijah Craig is one of the most award-winning families of premium Bourbons and Ryes. Its inaugural Barrel Proof Rye release (2025) is Whisky Advocate's reigning Whiskey of the Year. The Reverend Elijah Craig, the brand's namesake, is known as "The Father of Bourbon," having established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery's Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term "small batch" even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Along with Whisky Advocate's Whiskey of the Year, the brand's accolades have included Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com

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SOURCE Elijah Craig