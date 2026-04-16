Elijah Craig Launches 108-Proof 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Bourbon

Small Batch crafted at higher 108 Proof nods to 108th playing of the PGA Championship

BARDSTOWN, Ky., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah Craig, the Official Bourbon of the 2026 PGA Championship, today announced its next commemorative edition release, the 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Small Batch Bourbon, to toast the best of major championship golf. Bottled at a wholly appropriate 108 proof from a small batch of barrels pulled from Heaven Hill Distillery's N and S rickhouses, the new release honors the championship's 108th edition and return to the legendary Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, from May 14 – 17.

108-Proof 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Small Batch Bourbon

The new expression delivers the signature warm spice and smooth character that fans of Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon know and love, with elevated intensity. It opens with inviting aromas of vanilla, clove, cinnamon and citrus, followed by layered notes of butterscotch, ripe berries and baking spices on the palate, culminating in a rich, warm finish marked by lingering sweetness and complex spice that's right on par for the occasion.

"Elijah Craig's strong partnership with PGA of America brings together the best in golf and the best in Bourbon, and reflects our shared spirit of craftsmanship and dedication," said Max Stefka, AVP, Global Whiskey Brands at Heaven Hill. "We look forward to toasting a glass of this 108-proof Small Batch Bourbon to mark the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink."

The Elijah Craig Small Batch 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition bottle features a distinctive design, highlighted by special labels that proudly showcase Elijah Craig's "Official Bourbon" designation alongside the official 2026 PGA Championship logo, and finished with a signature gold coin cork bearing Aronimink Golf Club's official logo.

"Elijah Craig plays an instrumental role in bringing the PGA Championship experience to life," said Ernie Vilar, PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships. "The PGA of America is proud to continue our partnership with this iconic brand, offering spectators both at-home and along the fairways the opportunity to toast this year's historic return to Aronimink with Elijah Craig's award-winning Bourbon."

Elijah Craig continues to leave its mark on the golf world through its partnerships with PGA TOUR® professionals, including PGA Tour Pros Robert MacIntyre and J.T. Poston, who proudly represent Elijah Craig Bourbon. The brand is also recognized as the Official Bourbon of the PGA of America, the Ryder Cup, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and as an Official Partner of the PGA National Club Championship. Together, these relationships underscore the brand's deep ties to the sport, rooted in the same attention to detail and commitment to quality that define both the game and every bottle of Elijah Craig Bourbon.

The 108-Proof 2026 PGA Championship Commemorative Edition Small Batch Bourbon is now shipping in limited quantities to retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $36.99. Learn more at ElijahCraig.com.

ABOUT ELIJAH CRAIG

Elijah Craig is one of the most award-winning families of premium Bourbons and Ryes. Its inaugural Barrel Proof Rye release (2025) is Whisky Advocate's reigning Whiskey of the Year. The Reverend Elijah Craig, the brand's namesake, is known as "The Father of Bourbon," having established his distillery in 1789 on the banks of Elkhorn Creek in modern day Georgetown, Kentucky. He is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels. The clear, unaged corn liquor became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the family of whiskeys includes Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Bourbon, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. First brought to market in 1986, Heaven Hill Distillery's Master Distillers were selecting a small number of barrels of the finest Bourbon to make Elijah Craig Small Batch long before the term "small batch" even existed. It is this attention to detail and superb craftsmanship that give Elijah Craig an ideal balance of age, robust body, and rich flavor. Along with Whisky Advocate's Whiskey of the Year, the brand's accolades have included Best Small Batch Bourbon, Best Single Barrel Bourbon (aged 11+ years) and Best Straight Bourbon at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Excellent Highly Recommended honors at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge. For more information, please visit www.elijahcraig.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashton Ebersole

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SOURCE Elijah Craig