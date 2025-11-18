Elijah Craig Introduces Char No. 3 Cologne: The Spirit of Bourbon in a Bold New Form

New fragrance is steeped in the smoky allure of charred oak and the trailblazing legacy of the Father of Bourbon

BARDSTOWN, Ky., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah Craig, the leading family of premium American Whiskeys, is channeling its pioneering spirit into a new and original sensory experience with the debut of Elijah Craig Char No. 3 Cologne. Drawing on the craftsmanship and character of Bourbon-making, Elijah Craig Char No. 3 captures the warm, smoky, and sophisticated essence of the charred oak barrels that shape Elijah Craig's signature depth. The result is a modern fragrance that celebrates one of Bourbon's most defining traditions through an elevated, refined scent experience.

Named for the eponymous Father of Bourbon – credited as the first to char oak barrels to mature Bourbon – Elijah Craig Char No. 3 embodies his trailblazing spirit in a bold new form. Taking its title from the Level 3 charred oak barrels used in every batch of Elijah Craig Bourbon, the fragrance evokes the transformative moment when fire meets oak to unlock depth, warmth, and complexity, with layers of charred wood, spice, and subtle sweetness for a scent as enduring and distinctive as Elijah Craig Bourbon itself.

The fragrance weaves together hints of juniper berry, lavandin, and orange blossom – bright botanicals that recall the freshness of the Kentucky landscape – with the smoky allure of nutmeg, oak barrel, and birch wood, echoing the time-honored tradition of barrel charring. Anchored by the warm richness of vanilla and cocoa, the scent unfolds with depth and character, enveloping the senses in a lasting impression that's both timeless and modern. Like the Bourbon that inspired it, Elijah Craig Char No. 3 is a tribute to craftsmanship, patience, and the art of transformation.

"Elijah Craig's pioneering approach to Bourbon-making, especially the art of barrel charring, has always been about craftsmanship, depth, and character," said Max Stefka, Associate Vice President of Global Whiskey Brands, Heaven Hill. "Those same qualities naturally lend themselves to a fragrance – one that captures the spirit of our legacy through a rich, layered scent experience that feels unmistakably Elijah Craig."

Elijah Craig Char No. 3 was custom formulated through a study of the charred oak staves used to age Elijah Craig Bourbon by Symrise, a global leader in fine fragrance. Development and manufacturing was handled by Crafting Beauty, an international leader in bespoke fragrance and beauty products. Elijah Craig Char No. 3 draws from the same sensory palette of spices, nutmeg, and smoky notes that define Elijah Craig's award-winning Small Batch Bourbon.

Elijah Craig Char No. 3 can be pre-ordered now here for $49.99 and will ship in time for the holidays. The fragrance will also be available for purchase in limited quantities at Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, Kentucky. Please note: this product is strictly for topical use only.

About Elijah Craig

Known as "The Father of Bourbon," Elijah Craig is credited with being the first distiller to age his wares in charred oak barrels to make Bourbon. The clear, unaged corn whiskey became transformed into a bold amber liquid with a distinctively smooth flavor that makes Bourbon what it is today. Elijah Craig's community impact continues through Elijah Craig Old Fashioned Week, providing total donations of half a million to date to organizations supporting the hospitality industry. Produced by Heaven Hill Distillery, the nation's largest independent, family-owned and led distillery and the world's second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon, the Elijah Craig lineup includes: Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Elijah Craig Toasted Rye Whiskey, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Elijah Craig 18-Year-Old Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Elijah Craig's accolades have included Whisky Advocate's Whisky of the Year, Best Small Batch Bourbon and Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and World's Best Small Batch Bourbon and Best Kentucky Small Batch Bourbon at Whisky Magazine's 2023 World Whiskies Awards. For more information, please visitwww.elijahcraig.com.

