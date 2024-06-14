Elijah's Xtreme Celebrates 10 Fiery Years with Limited-Edition Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah's Xtreme Gourmet Sauces, Inc., the trailblazing father-son team that has captivated spicy food lovers worldwide, is thrilled to commemorate their 10th Anniversary with the release of their limited-edition ghost pepper hot sauce. This special edition, a tribute to the sauce that launched Elijah's Xtreme, features a special label that true hot sauce fans will come to appreciate and make it a collector's item in celebration of a decade of fiery flavors. Starting the weekend of June 15th, 2024, this exclusive item is available solely through Elijah's Xtreme website . There is a limited amount so when they're all sold out, they will be gone.

Elijah's Xtreme's journey from local farmer's markets to becoming an international sensation is a testament to their dedication to quality and innovation. They not only sell hot sauce, as barbeque sauces and beef jerky have joined the line up throughout the years. Founded in 2014 by Elijah Morey and his father, Bret, the company has become a household name in the hot sauce community and has continuously grown within the rankings of the #1 fastest growing hot sauce brand. With products in thousands of stores worldwide, a loyal and growing customer base, and a social media following exceeding 2 million, Elijah's Xtreme continues to break new ground in the industry.

Reflecting on their journey, Elijah shares, "Reaching our 10 year milestone is a testament to the passion and dedication of our entire team and amazing fans. My dad and I started with a dream and love for fiery flavors, and it is incredible to see how far we've come and where we are going. This limited edition Ghost Pepper Sauce is not just a celebration of our past, but a promise of even more bold and innovative creations to come. Thank you for being part of our journey."

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Elijah's Xtreme has created the 10x10x10 initiative. Beginning June 14th, for 10 days, their pricing will increase on the website by 10% with a goal to raise $10,000. This is a creative way to incorporate their supporters to continue to support the continued growth and innovation of the brand. This initiative will assist Elijah's Xtreme fund the development of new and exciting products, including expanding their offerings beyond sauces into more snackable products. Your support during this time will allow them to keep pushing the boundaries and bring even more unique flavors to your table. In addition, supporters can join in on this celebratory milestone by following the hashtag #ElijahsXtreme10Years on social media and sharing their favorite Elijah's Xtreme moments, spicy reactions, and recipes.

To learn more about the limited-edition ghost pepper hot sauce or to place an order, visit www.elijahsxtreme.com . This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Elijah's Xtreme history and experience a sauce that encapsulates a decade of dedication to bold and adventurous flavors. To connect with them on social media follow @elijahsxtreme and for media, please email [email protected] .

