Elijah's Xtreme Ranks #1 Fastest Growing Online Hot Sauce Brand

With millions of bottles sold, 2.5+ million followers across social channels, and a projected 15 million dollars in sales in 2024, Elijah's Xtreme stands at #1 fastest growing hot sauce brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elijah's Xtreme Gourmet Sauces, an innovator in the hot sauce industry with some of the most flavorful and fiery hot sauces, is igniting the market with unprecedented growth, earning the #1 spot as the fastest-growing brand in 2024 . In addition, a 351% sales increase in 2023 led to the expansion into a 12,000 sq. ft warehouse, and 25 additional employees. Undoubtedly, Elijah's Xtreme is setting unprecedented standards for hot sauce market growth and paving its way as a pioneer within the hot sauce industry.

Elijah & Dad Elijah's Xtreme Products

Elijah's Xtreme was created from a father and son's love of hot peppers and passion to handcraft a hotter, thicker, more flavorful variety of hot sauces. Utilizing an untapped social media strategy, the brand gained 1.2 million followers in less than 12 months. Now exceeding 2.5 million total followers and growing, a viral sensation that Elijah nor his father could anticipate, marked the beginning of their remarkable impact on not just the hot sauce market, but the food industry as a whole.

With a community of millions, consistent sold-out launches, one-of-a-kind flavor profiles that go beyond heat, and the hashtag #ELIJAHSXTREME that's been used more than 328 million times. Elijah's Xtreme has mastered the art of brand loyalty and elevated the hot sauce market, setting both the company and its products apart from competitors.

Since the brand's launch in June of 2014, Elijah's Xtreme has earned 63 industry awards, is an Amazon top 10 best seller, as well as TikTok shop's top 1% of all sellers on the platform. Elijah's Xtreme ships products nationwide and has grown into shipping to 161 countries worldwide. Elijah and his father pride themselves on their unwavering commitment to curating quality products for their loyal customer base, most recently launching Spicy Beef Jerky which sold out in less than 52 hours, breaking another record for the brand.

Founder Elijah Morey expressed his excitement for the company's plans in 2024, stating, "We are on a path for explosive growth as this year continues and I couldn't be more excited about what the future holds. We will have more product launches, store launches, exciting partnerships, all while we continue to connect with our amazing community!"

As the #1 fastest growing online hot sauce brand, Elijah's Xtreme will continue to break records and pave the way for industry competitors with unmatched flavor profiles, innovative social media strategies, and astonishing company growth. To connect with Elijah's Xtreme on social media please follow @elijahsxtreme on all platforms and for more information on their array of award-winning products, please visit Elijahsxtreme.com .

