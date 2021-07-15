Eliminate Pain the Natural Way: The Omega Place announces the New Neural Pathway Protocol

TUCKER, Ga., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain can be described, among other descriptors, as stabbing, cutting, stinging, burning, splitting, crushing, nagging, gripping, shooting, and throbbing. Many people that experience intense pain try to reduce their discomfort with medication or physical therapy. Unfortunately, chronic pain sufferers typically do not find long lasting relief with any one approach alone. The truth is that pain is complex, and relief is not often found in a bottle of pills or a one-size fits all treatment plan.

What science tells us

When nothing else has worked New Neural Pathway Protocol Founder

Our mind affects how we perceive and experience pain. With training, it is possible to shift out of loops of pain and negative feelings into a place of calm, comfort, and balance.

These techniques are often quick and practical. It has been clinically proven that, with training, we can:

1. Clear and neutralize the pain centers in the brain;

2. Rewire and recreate the neural pathways that regulate our emotions, thoughts, and reactions;

3. Learn how to access alpha brain waves on demand (it is believed that alpha brain waves are deficient in people with chronic pain); and

4. Program the brain to produce more natural pain killers on demand, such as endorphins (called "morphine within"), enkephalins (which inhibit pain fibers), and dynorphins (molecules from the opioid family).

Why is the New Neural Pathway Protocol (NNPP) successful as a strategy for pain relief?

The New Neural Pathway Protocol represents an integration of advanced mind-body healing modalities founded on neuroscience and clinical experience. It is focused on reducing pain through rewiring our pain circuitry and re-establishing mind-body wellbeing. These mind-body approaches have been tested at the top medical schools integrative medicine centers in the US, such as Duke University (https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/integrative-medicine) and Harvard University (https://www.health.harvard.edu/topics/alternative-and-complementary-medicine).

Message from the founder, Jadranka Bozja: I understand pain personally and professionally and have helped hundreds of clients eliminate or manage their pain and suffering. I have extensively studied the multidimensional nature of pain and mind-body practices such as hypnotherapy, craniosacral therapy, martial arts, therapeutic yoga and transpersonal psychology. My program has demonstrated that it is possible to achieve health and wellness goals through personal empowerment and practical tools for nervous system regulation.

Contact:

Jadranka Bozja ("JB"), BS, MBA, CST, MPS, LMT, RYT, NLP, CCHT

The Omega Place (https://jadrankabozja.wpengine.com/)

Integrative Wellness Center

Specializing in Natural Approaches to Health

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: (404) 434-8757

