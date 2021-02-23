Eliminate Patient Account Receivables with pVerify's Contactless 'Card-On-File' Solution Deployed within Minutes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pVerify launches brand new Patient Payments solution that reduces patient account receivables significantly and increases topline revenue for the front office, while saving valuable time and improving patient satisfaction! Payment plans are instantly created and settled within pVerify's Payment Portal by patient's stored card-on-file, and payments collected without any physical contact: via text message or email-based consent. In-Office contactless payments are effortlessly facilitated via QR code displayed in the front office lobby.

"Medical Front Offices, Imaging Centers and other providers are overwhelmed with aging Patient Account Receivables. This is a huge drag on the operating cashflow. pVerify helps collect patient copays and post-visit patient balances with real-time, contactless and card-on-file payment plans that can be deployed within minutes," said Jay Nitturkar, Chief Executive Officer of pVerify. "Our solution also offers the flexibility to do batch processing for all the past-due patient accounts."

pVerify's Innovative Patient Payment solution provides the Front Office:

Multiple Ways to Collect Payments

Collect payment by QR Code, email, or text message

Instantly and securely create card-on-file payment plans

Contactless payment processing on any device with web access

Fast Enroll

Enroll and start collecting payments within minutes in the pVerify Portal

Transparent, Flat Pricing

Simple pricing without hidden surcharges and surprises

Comprehensive Reporting

Custom dashboard that provides detailed patient reports with all transactions

Front Offices and Medical Centers can begin their free trial of the new pVerify Patient Payment solutions here.

Simultaneous to the all-inclusive patient payment solution, pVerify provides industry leading Eligibility to verify a patient ahead of time or during their procedure with Instant, Batch, or API eligibility, in real-time with accuracy down to the service received, and estimate patient financial responsibility powered by Eligibility results and unique fee schedules for quick and easy cost estimates.

pVerify's HIPAA Complaint, SaaS offering includes robust set of REST APIs, fully-customizable Eligibility Portal and Mobile SDKs that power mission-critical, front-end eligibility process solutions for leading software companies as well as ambulatory practices in the healthcare sector. pVerify released MBI (Medicare Beneficiary Identifier) lookup tool including batch process and API. pVerify is also the leader in DME (Durable Medical Equipment) eligibility.

pVerify® was founded in 2006 by a team of accomplished Healthcare Professionals with a singular focus: streamline the front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to not only maximize practice revenue but also minimize insurance denials.

