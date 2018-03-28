Eliminate Personal Bathroom Odors with Just'a Drop

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Makers of Just'a Drop, a premier toilet bowl odor neutralizer, have created a revolutionary and eco-friendly solution for the number two odor issue commonly found in bathrooms. Made from plant extract, Just'a Drop is biodegradable and effectively traps and eliminates 98% of odors before they escape into the air.

Recently featured on the "Dr. Oz" show, the acclaimed doctor stated, "I use it personally and it works very well for me." "The Doctors" also featured and recommended Just'a Drop, declaring it as something "Always great to have in your purse!"

Just'a Drop works by simply putting one drop in the toilet before the bathroom is used. It creates a seal directly on the water's surface, blocking odors from escaping until they are flushed away, while leaving behind a fresh scent. Just'a Drop is composed of natural eucalyptus extract and mild fragrance oil and is safe for all toilets and septic systems. One bottle carries enough liquid to last for 400 uses.

"It's 2018 and it's time to make all bathrooms across the country odor free," stated Randy Hecht, president, Just'a Drop USA. "No one should have to experience someone else's odor."

Just'a Drop is available in five fresh scents, including Eucalyptus, Refreshing Spring, Morning Rain, Citrus Splash and Lemon Fresh. Available in various bottle sizes and packages, Just'a Drop comes with a 30-day unconditional money back guarantee and is available for purchase directly at JustaDrop.net

For more information about Just'a Drop, please visit JustaDrop.net

About Just'a Drop

