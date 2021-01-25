Eliminate Signs of Aging Without Prescriptions, Needles or Injections

To diminish the look of wrinkles, dark circles and reduce puffiness, Eyebrations delivers a drop of serum and automatically vibrates upon contact with skin. It uses sonic sound waves to vibrate the serum beneath the skin. 20 seconds a day under, around, and above the eye reverses signs of aging.

Eyebrations is the only anti-aging eye product in the US that combines sonic technology with powerful peptides.

Peptides are one of the most effective anti-aging skincare ingredients that help firm the skin and reduce wrinkles by stimulating cells to build collagen. The serum is blended with caffeine, Green Tea and Vitamin K, which together increase circulation, firmness, and reduce free radical damage. Altogether, Eyebrations Triple Action has seen clinical results in as little as two weeks!

"Not everyone has the means to afford cosmetic procedures, so I wanted to be the first to create a product to get deeper into the layers of the skin, work faster, with better results," states Erica Suppa, Founder of Fresh Faced Skin Care, "Eyebrations Triple Action is basically mimicking what an injectable can do, whether it is filler or Botox."

Forget prescriptions and needles, Eyebrations focuses on gold standard ingredients in conjunction with advanced technology to enrich the biology of your skin. The only product/device in the US that will treat, correct and enrich your skin, naturally.

Fresh Faced products are available online, making it affordable to everyone. To learn more, visit www.freshfacedskincare.com

About Fresh Faced Skin Care

Fresh Faced Skin Care offers an honest alternative to beauty care that is science-based, clinically tested, and uses only the highest quality ingredients that nourish the skin, naturally. Fresh Faced Skin Care includes skincare, mineral makeup, and offers the best facial treatments at two advanced skin care clinics in Delaware.

