Eliminating cloud complexity: emma set to change the game in multi-cloud management at MWC Barcelona 2024

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- emma, a pioneer in multi-cloud management, is set to showcase at MWC Barcelona 2024. By championing 'true multi-cloud thinking', emma delivers cloud-agnostic access to computing resources across various cloud service providers and environments, while simplifying the management of these complex environments. With emma, enterprises can seamlessly integrate legacy systems with modern cloud services from top-tier cloud providers to create a flexible, efficient cloud infrastructure. Businesses can now foster innovation without the burden of operational complexity or vendor lock-in.

Reduce complexity to drive digital transformation

Embracing cloud computing is not just a necessity but a strategic imperative for organizations seeking long-term success and growth in the digital era. However, organizations face challenges in managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments, leading to inefficiencies and high costs. The emma platform empowers organizations to maximize their cloud potential and drive digital transformation for business growth.

"The shift towards more sophisticated enterprise systems, especially those embracing multi-cloud environments, introduces a significant level of complexity. This complexity stems from managing different cloud platforms, each with its unique set of tools, APIs, and security protocols, alongside existing on-premises systems. The challenge is not just technical but also operational, as it affects governance, compliance, and the integration of disparate data sources", says David Linthicum , Enterprise Technology Thought Leader, Author, and Speaker.

Deploying 5G services to serve changing customer demands

At MWC 24, telcos and MNOs see firsthand how the emma platform can streamline their multi-cloud infrastructure, ensuring seamless interoperability across cloud providers and on-premise setups. The platform's cloud-agnostic approach enables telcos to not only benefit from the flexibility of a multi-cloud environment but also to effectively deploy 5G services to respond to changing consumer demands. Additionally, it enables them to deliver connectivity in compliance with local laws.

Join us at booth 6D59 , where we will showcase the emma cloud management platform, designed to centrally orchestrate cloud environments with unparalleled ease and simplicity. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how emma enables organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, to simplify cloud complexity, reduce costs, and gain their cloud freedom back.

About emma:

At emma, we believe that cloud resources should be a commodity, easy to access just as electricity, or the internet. That's why we're creating the world's first end-to-end, no-code cloud management platform that enables organizations to unlock all benefits of multi-cloud without the usual complexities and security risks associated with multi-cloud operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.emma.ms/