Eliminating cloud complexity: emma set to change the game in multi-cloud management at MWC Barcelona 2024

News provided by

emma

26 Feb, 2024, 04:00 ET

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- emma, a pioneer in multi-cloud management, is set to showcase at MWC Barcelona 2024. By championing 'true multi-cloud thinking', emma delivers cloud-agnostic access to computing resources across various cloud service providers and environments, while simplifying the management of these complex environments. With emma, enterprises can seamlessly integrate legacy systems with modern cloud services from top-tier cloud providers to create a flexible, efficient cloud infrastructure. Businesses can now foster innovation without the burden of operational complexity or vendor lock-in.

Reduce complexity to drive digital transformation

Embracing cloud computing is not just a necessity but a strategic imperative for organizations seeking long-term success and growth in the digital era. However, organizations face challenges in managing hybrid and multi-cloud environments, leading to inefficiencies and high costs. The emma platform empowers organizations to maximize their cloud potential and drive digital transformation for business growth.

"The shift towards more sophisticated enterprise systems, especially those embracing multi-cloud environments, introduces a significant level of complexity. This complexity stems from managing different cloud platforms, each with its unique set of tools, APIs, and security protocols, alongside existing on-premises systems. The challenge is not just technical but also operational, as it affects governance, compliance, and the integration of disparate data sources", says David Linthicum, Enterprise Technology Thought Leader, Author, and Speaker.

Deploying 5G services to serve changing customer demands

At MWC 24, telcos and MNOs see firsthand how the emma platform can streamline their multi-cloud infrastructure, ensuring seamless interoperability across cloud providers and on-premise setups. The platform's cloud-agnostic approach enables telcos to not only benefit from the flexibility of a multi-cloud environment but also to effectively deploy 5G services to respond to changing consumer demands. Additionally, it enables them to deliver connectivity in compliance with local laws. 

Join us at booth 6D59, where we will showcase the emma cloud management platform, designed to centrally orchestrate cloud environments with unparalleled ease and simplicity. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how emma enables organizations of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, to simplify cloud complexity, reduce costs, and gain their cloud freedom back. 

About emma:

At emma, we believe that cloud resources should be a commodity, easy to access just as electricity, or the internet. That's why we're creating the world's first end-to-end, no-code cloud management platform that enables organizations to unlock all benefits of multi-cloud without the usual complexities and security risks associated with multi-cloud operations. 

For more information, please visit https://www.emma.ms/ 

Also from this source

Éliminer la complexité du cloud : emma s'apprête à changer la donne en matière de gestion multicloud au MWC Barcelona 2024

emma, un pionnier dans la gestion multicloud, sera présent au MWC Barcelona 2024. En défendant la « vraie pensée multi-cloud », emma offre un accès...

Abschaffung der Komplexität der Cloud: emma will auf dem MWC Barcelona 2024 die Spielregeln im Multi-Cloud-Management verändern

emma, ein Vorreiter im Bereich Multi-Cloud-Management, wird auf dem MWC Barcelona 2024 vertreten sein. Als Verfechter eines „echten...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.