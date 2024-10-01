Eliminating Tuition With Entrustment

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sattler College is excited to announce the enrollment of its first fully entrusted class, the Class of 2028. This marks a pivotal moment as Sattler College officially eliminates tuition fees through its groundbreaking Entrustment model, a bold step in Christian higher education.

Sattler's Class of 2028 at their New Student Retreat Sattler College Staff and Faculty in May, 2024

A Revolutionary Approach: The Entrustment Model

Sattler College's Entrustment model replaces traditional tuition with a commitment to service and financial gratitude. Zack Johnson, President of Sattler College, explained, "We are not just eliminating tuition—we are actually wiping it off the institution's face. The word tuition is being stomped out, at least for the next decade under my presidency."

Johnson was quick to clarify that this does not mean the model is "free," even though every student receives a fully-funded offer. He said, "I want people to understand that we are looking for students ready for a rigorous program, both academically and spiritually, who are willing to dedicate their life to service. Behind the scenes is a group of administrators and partners willing to work hard in order to invest in the students accepted to Sattler. The Entrustment model is anything but free."

This model allows students to focus on their education and calling without the heavy financial burden that higher education often brings. Instead of charging students, Sattler trusts them to dedicate their lives to service in the kingdom of God and give back financially when they are able. "We won't charge you tuition, but we'll trust you," said Johnson, "We trust you to make two basic commitments: one to Kingdom Service and the other to Financial Gratitude."

Core Values: Service and Gratitude

The Entrustment model reflects the heart of Sattler College's mission through its two core principles: Kingdom Service and Financial Gratitude. Students pledge to use their education to serve the kingdom of God in diverse capacities, from homemakers and missionaries to doctors and software developers. Johnson emphasized, "This is not just a commitment to a specific career path; it's about making an intentional decision to serve God's kingdom, no matter the field."

On the second principle, Financial Gratitude, Johnson shared, "We need our alumni to give back—when they can, what they can—to enable future students to receive the same opportunity." This is part of a broader, voluntary commitment with no legal obligations but grounded in generosity and trust, aligning with the biblical principle, "God loves a cheerful giver" (2 Corinthians 9:7).

Dedication, Not Debt

This Entrustment initiative ties directly into Sattler's motto: "Dedication, Not Debt." By eliminating tuition, Sattler allows students to dedicate themselves fully to their education and calling. Johnson explained that this is about empowering students to focus on their studies and service without the distraction of financial worries. "The whole point of entrustment," Johnson stated, "is that we're asking for dedication, but we don't want to put you in debt for it."

Looking Ahead

The Class of 2028 represents a new era for Sattler College, where students from around the world are empowered to pursue their education, free from tuition. The College invites prospective students and families to learn more about this initiative and the life-changing opportunities it offers.

For more information about Sattler College's Entrustment model and how it is reshaping Christian higher education, visit sattler.edu.

About Sattler College

Sattler College, located in downtown Boston, is a four-year Christian liberal arts college. Its mission is to equip Jesus' followers to advance His kingdom by providing relational discipleship and academic excellence.

Contact:

Stanley Kornelsen

7816584365

[email protected]

SOURCE Sattler College