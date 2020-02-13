Elion Partners Acquires 158,000 Sq. Ft. Last-Mile Industrial Distribution Asset in South Florida

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment firm Elion Partners has acquired a 158,000 square-foot, last-mile industrial distribution asset located at 1111 Southwest 30th Road in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The $22 million acquisition is the latest move in the firm's South Florida portfolio aggregation strategy.

With direct access to Florida's Turnpike and Interstate 95, the industrial distribution asset consists of a central industrial warehouse facility and approximately 600 parking spaces along with significant expansion options, including over 50,000 square feet of warehouse/office space or additional parking.

"With its capacity for growth and flexibility in terms of industry usage, this acquisition complements our aggregated South Florida portfolio well," said Shlomo Khoudari, Managing Partner of Elion Partners. "We look forward to our continued expansion in the region."

Focused on last-mile industrial distribution assets, Elion Partners is sourcing opportunities in core markets.

"Trends in consumer behavior and last-mile logistics have been the main drivers impacting the industrial market as a whole, which are projected to further influence the industry over the next decade," said Managing Director Michael Yocco.

Elion recently aggregated a portfolio of 3 million square feet of industrial product in South Florida, Chicago and the Washington D.C. metro area. This includes a 197,600 square-foot asset in Boynton Beach and a 60,984 square-foot asset in Glendale Heights, Illinois, both of which were acquired last month. The firm plans to replicate this strategy in targeted core markets.

About Elion Partners

Elion Partners is a real estate investment firm and registered investment adviser1. As a vertically integrated platform, Elion is both a fiduciary and operator, managing more than $1.5 billion in real estate assets through closed-end funds and permanent capital investment vehicles. Since its founding in 2010, principals of Elion invest personal capital in each of the firm's funds to ensure the utmost alignment of interests and transparency with its partners. http://elionpartners.com/

1 Elion is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (the "Advisers Act"). Registration as an investment adviser with the SEC or with any state securities authority does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

