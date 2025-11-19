Elior North America Accelerates 2030 Sustainability Goals with Deployment of Leanpath AI-Enabled Food Waste Management System

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elior North America, one of the nation's leading foodservice operators in contract catering and hospitality services, today announced a major step toward achieving its sustainability targets by deploying Leanpath's AI-enabled food waste management system across 14 key sites. This strategic partnership is central to Elior North America's commitment to cut its food waste by 50 percent, and reduce its carbon footprint by 25 percent, both by the year 2030.

Food waste reduction is critical to climate action, as uneaten food accounts for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions. By implementing Leanpath's advanced technology, Elior North America's culinary teams gain real-time, prescriptive data into what is being wasted and, crucially, why. The Leanpath system uses smart tracking devices and artificial intelligence to monitor food loss, automatically categorize waste, and deliver actionable insights and recommendations directly to chefs. This moves operations beyond simple measurement to proactive waste prevention.

"Reducing our carbon footprint is central to our social and environmental responsibility goals, and tackling food waste is a meaningful way we can advance that work," said Sherie Nelson, Senior Director, Responsibility & Wellness for Elior North America. "Our partnership with Leanpath reflects our ongoing commitment to progress, and their innovative tools provide better ways to measure, understand, and eliminate waste across our organization. Together, we're moving toward achieving our sustainability goals."

Leanpath's solutions have a proven track record of helping foodservice organizations achieve a 50 percent or greater reduction in food waste, which directly translates to a lower carbon footprint and substantial cost savings.

"We are proud to partner with Elior North America to help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals," said Leanpath CEO Andrew Shakman. "Leanpath is the leader in enterprise food waste management because we deliver insight and drive reduction at the kitchen level, while also providing corporate-level visibility and control, which enable a company of Elior's scale to drive action across its portfolio of operations. Helping deliver big food waste reduction goals is what we do."

About Elior North America Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience, and 16,000 team members united in our passion for food, service, and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

About Leanpath Leanpath is the leader in enterprise food waste management. A Certified B Corporation, Leanpath's AI-enabled platform helps kitchens around the world cut food waste by 50% or more, transforming operations, saving money, and dramatically reducing environmental impact.

