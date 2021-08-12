Elior North America Signs On As Pouring Partner With Tractor Beverage Company

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands, is happy to announce that its beverages are now available at many locations operated by culinary management company Elior North America. Elior North America's Cura Hospitality, Aladdin Campus Dining, Lexington Independents, and Corporate Chefs companies are now offering Tractor's Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural beverages.

As a new Tractor "pouring partner," Elior will be able to offer their customers an alternative to traditional sodas, or a delicious flavored option to water within its cafes. The mission of Elior North America's family of companies is to provide healthy, delicious meals every day to every customer so they can feel their best, and in turn, help their business partners be their best. Their teams share an appetite for growth that drives them to continually reimagine their customers' experience. As a brand exclusive to the restaurant and foodservice industry, Tractor remains true to its core mission to bring better quality drinks to people around the country through the meal experience.

"We're honored to be partnering with such a like-minded brand such as Elior," says Tractor Beverage Company's Chief Growth Officer, Luke Emery. "We find such value in aligning with partners who have a core mission of helping to better individuals' lives in one way or another. Together with Elior, we hope to enhance the consumer dining experience across their established network."

The following flavors will be offered at participating Elior locations in Tractor's new ready-to-drink bottles that aim to create ease for consumers during their in-restaurant dining, carryout, and delivery experiences:

- Berry Patch: The orchard meets the garden with a harvest blend of apples, pomegranates, strawberries, cherries, and black currants accented with ambrosial spices.

- Blackberry: A complex yet refined elixir incorporating rich blackberries, tart apple cider vinegar, and layers of warm cinnamon, citrusy cardamom, and invigorating spearmint.

- Green Tea: A signature green tea infused aromas of plump orange blossoms and invigorating mint leaves.

- Hibiscus: Aromatic hibiscus florets, rose blooms, and orange blossoms meet punchy, sweet citrus in this euphoric blend.

- Lemonade: Juicy, ripe lemons, a dash of vibrant turmeric and perfectly proportioned all-natural sugarcane – the recipe for liquid sunshine.

- Limeade: A refreshing combination of sweet and tart flavors that combine lime and Jerusalem artichoke.

- Mandarin Cardamom: A suite of succulent citrus pairs with minty cardamom, gingery turmeric, and lemony coriander for a delightfully lively refresher.

- Unsweet Black Tea: A Sri Lankan black tea that is a dark, bold and full-bodied refreshment in its purest, most natural form.

"At Elior North America, our teams are focused on providing healthy, wellness-minded options for their clients and customers, so we're thrilled to partner with Tractor, who is known for offering premium quality beverage options," said Stacy Wiroll, corporate chef, Culinary Program Development, at Elior North America. "We're always looking for innovative, turnkey solutions for our operators, and Tractor has been an outstanding partner in this regard as well. On account of the great feedback we've received from our operators on the partnership, we hope to continue to expand the program to additional units in the coming year."

Tractor was founded on the simple premise that great food deserves great drinks, believing that beverages can be sourced, prepared and poured with all of the same love, attention and intention as the food we eat. As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution available for foodservice, Tractor's drinks are exclusively connected to the dining experience. Tractor's wide portfolio of specialty and fountain drinks are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and entirely natural, containing no artificial flavoring or preservatives, ever. Additional details on Tractor's unique flavor lineup can be found at drinktractor.com .

For more information about Elior North America and its family of companies, please visit www.elior-na.com/.

About Tractor Beverage Co.

Tractor Beverage Company was founded on the simple premise that great food deserves great drinks. Tractor believes that drinks can be sourced, prepared and poured with all the love, attention and intention as the food we eat. As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO full line beverage solution available for food service, Tractor's drinks are exclusively connected to the dining experience. Tractor's beverages are Certified Organic, Non-GMO and All-Natural, containing no artificial flavoring or preservatives. Its wide portfolio of non-carbonated and fountain drinks contain over 15 unique flavors such as Stone Fruit, Strawberry Rhubarb, Cherry Cream and Lemongrass. Tractor beverages are poured in eateries nationwide including Chipotle, B.Good, Curry Up Now, Umami Burger, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and Pokeworks. The brand will also soon be launching a charitable initiative, The Tractor Collective, which will aim to transform the standards within the industry along the entire food supply chain to lead the way to a more sustainable and flourishing future for restaurants, consumers, and farmers. For more information, please visit drinktractor.com .

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

