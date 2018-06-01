Elios Therapeutics Announces Interim Phase IIb Results of TLPLDC, a Personalized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine for the Treatment of Melanoma, at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

The planned interim analysis was conducted after the first 120 patients enrolled in the trial had been randomized and treated for at least 6 months. In the per treatment population, TLPLDC showed a meaningful 32 percent reduction in the relative risk of recurrence (TLPLDC 29.4 percent vs. placebo 43.3 percent, p = 0.07) with a median follow-up of 12.6 months. There was no difference in recurrence in the intent-to-treat population (TLPLDC 56.6 percent, placebo 54.1 percent, p=0.65) with 11.9 months median follow-up. Overall, TLPLDC was safe and well-tolerated. In the study, only 33 percent of participants experienced any adverse event, and 98.6 percent of those were grade 1 and 2 events that included injection site reactions and flu-like symptoms. No serious adverse events were reported.

"The interim data evaluating the TLPLDC vaccine as an adjuvant treatment to prevent melanoma recurrences are very encouraging, suggesting clinical activity and demonstrating an attractive safety profile," said George E. Peoples, M.D., chief medical officer at Elios Therapeutics. "These data, combined with the recently reported results of our open label Phase II study demonstrating the synergistic effects of the TLPLDC vaccine in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, suggest a strong rationale for further clinical development in a Phase III program."

Detailed results from the ongoing Phase IIb study evaluating TLPLDC will be presented on Monday, June 4, 2018:

Abstract 9525 (Poster #352): Interim analysis of a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase IIb trial of the TLPLDC vaccine to prevent recurrence in resected Stage III or IV melanoma patients

Interim analysis of a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase IIb trial of the TLPLDC vaccine to prevent recurrence in resected Stage III or IV melanoma patients

Monday, June 4, 2018 from 1:15 PM - 4:45 PM CDT

Melanoma/Skin Cancers Poster Session – Hall A

About the Study Design

Elios Therapeutics is conducting a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TLPLDC in patients with resected Stage III and IV melanoma. The primary endpoint is 2 year disease-free survival (DFS).

In the study, 120 participants were randomized (2:1) to receive either TLPLDC vaccine or placebo to prevent recurrence. TLPLDC or placebo vaccines were initiated within 3 months of completion of standard of care (SoC) therapies and were given at 0, 1, 2, 6, 12, and 18 months. Study participants were followed for recurrence per SoC. The interim analysis was pre-specified at 6 months from randomization of the 120th study participant. Survival analysis was performed on the intent-to-treat and per treatment populations. The latter excludes early recurrences during the primary vaccine series (up to 6 months).

About TLPLDC

The TLPLDC (tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell) vaccine is an autologous, personalized, therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize tumor cells and fight a patient's specific cancer. TLPLDC is made from a patient's own tumor and dendritic cells – the most potent antigen-presenting cells in the body. Once TLPLDC is injected, the tumor lysate-loaded dendritic cells present the tumor antigens to the immune system, stimulating the induction of tumor-specific, activated T cells that are able to find and destroy tumor cells that may remain in the body. TLPLDC is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with SoC checkpoint inhibitor therapy in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of late-stage melanoma at leading academic cancer centers in the United States.

About Elios Therapeutics, LLC

Elios Therapeutics, LLC, is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting unmet medical needs across a broad range of tumor types. Elios' lead product, TLPLDC, is a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to attack cancer cells by igniting innate and adaptive immune responses which increase a patient's own production of T cells to fight their specific cancer. For more information, please visit www.eliostherapeutics.com.

