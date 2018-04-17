Elios Therapeutics Presents Initial Phase 2b Results of TLPLDC, a Personalized Therapeutic Cancer Vaccine for the Treatment of Melanoma, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

"We are encouraged by these initial open-label results from our Phase 2b trial which demonstrate a compelling safety profile and provide early evidence that the TLPLDC vaccine may enhance the efficacy of commonly used FDA-approved systemic therapies, including checkpoint inhibitors," said George E. Peoples, M.D., chief medical officer at Elios Therapeutics. "We look forward to continuing our assessment of the TLPLDC vaccine in this ongoing study as we evaluate opportunities for further clinical development of combination therapies."

In an ongoing prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial, patients with resected Stage III and IV melanoma were randomized (2:1) to received either TLPLDC vaccine or placebo to prevent recurrence. All patients who recurred on the trial (met study endpoint) were then offered open-label TLPLDC along with standard of care therapy as determined by the patient's treatment team.

The initial open-label results presented were from 22 patients. Seven patients had their recurrences resected and were treated with the TLPLDC vaccine to prevent a second recurrence. At 12.5 months of median follow-up, only one patient has recurred.

The remaining 15 patients were on a variety of FDA-approved systemic therapies for their non-resectable recurrences. Of these patients, two patients withdrew from the study and one was not treated. In the remaining 12 patients treated with the TLPLDC vaccine in combination with their standard of care systemic therapy, two patients had a complete response (median follow-up 8.6 months), seven had stable disease and two had progressive disease. One patient progressed initially on TLPLDC vaccine alone but was converted to a complete response once checkpoint inhibitor therapy was initiated. Importantly, the addition of the TLPLDC vaccine did not increase the toxicity of checkpoint inhibitors, BRAF/MEK inhibitors, or TVEC in these patients.

About TLPLDC

The TLPLDC (tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell) vaccine is an autologous, personalized, therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to stimulate the immune system to recognize tumor cells and fight a patient's specific cancer. TLPLDC is made from the patient's own tumor cells and dendritic cells – the most potent antigen-presenting cells in the body. Once TLPLDC is injected, the tumor lysate-loaded dendritic cells present the tumor antigens to the immune system, stimulating the induction of tumor-specific, activated T cells that are able to find and destroy tumor cells that may remain in the body. TLPLDC is currently being studied as a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care checkpoint inhibitor therapy in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of late-stage melanoma at leading academic cancer centers in the United States.

About Elios Therapeutics, LLC

Elios Therapeutics, LLC, is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting unmet medical needs across a broad range of tumor types. Elios' lead product, TLPLDC, is a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine designed to attack cancer cells by igniting innate and adaptive immune responses which increase a patient's own production of T cells to fight their specific cancer. For more information, please visit www.eliostherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

