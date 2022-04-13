Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Announce New Division, "Premium Homes by EJT" for Professionals

Mr. Tubis further commented, "There is a massive demand for new, premium quality homes available to professionals who don't want the burden of full home ownership. These professionals want the benefits of a beautiful, safe neighborhood and a high-quality home. Our plan is to add approximately 100 new homes to our portfolio over the next 24 months across the high growth markets that we're targeting. EJT Holdings is also aggressively growing our commercial real estate footprint through ownership of buildings serving iconic firms including Starbucks, US Postal Service, Dollar General, Herc Rentals, Montage Villas, P1 dental Partners etc. EJT holdings is also deeply involved in the restaurant industry through its investment in OrderSolutions, one of the fastest growing off-premise food ordering platforms in the USA. For information on our portfolio and other updates please go to EJTHoldings.com