Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings Increase Stake in Codere Online Merger

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliot Tubis and EJT Holdings announced an increase in their stake to over 4% in the outstanding public warrants of DD3 Acquisition Corp II, as the merger with Codere Online looks to close this week. Codere Online is one of the leading, online-gaming companies in Europe and is expanding rapidly across Latin America, providing innovative sports betting services and online casino games. Eliot Tubis commented, "We continue to be extremely bullish on both the gaming and sport betting opportunities in Latin America, as well as the Codere Online team headed by Moshe Edree. In addition, having Baron Funds committed to the PIPE gives us great confidence in the capital structure of the business post-merger."