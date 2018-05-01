Eli's Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!

Eli's Cheesecake DIY Wedding Cake Kit was inspired by the numerous Chicagoans who requested their favorite hometown dessert for weddings around the country. This special royal wedding kit will be the icing on the cake at your royal wedding viewing event.

$119.95 plus shipping (serves 40)

Order by 11:00am CT on May 16th for guaranteed delivery by May 18: https://shop.elicheesecake.com/product/RoyalKit

Download high res photos of the DIY Wedding Cake Kit here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/g1weudViMekC35pV6

About Eli's Cheesecake:

Eli's Cheesecake was created by restaurateur Eli Schulman as the signature dessert for his famous Chicago steakhouse 38 years ago. By breaking all the rules of traditional cheesecake baking, he is credited with inventing "Chicago Style" cheesecake: Richer and creamier than its New York counterpart, baked on an all butter shortbread cookie crust. The cheesecake made its public debut in 1980 at the first Taste of Chicago. Eli's has grown from a local favorite to creating 2,000 lb. cheesecakes for both Bill Clinton's and Barack Obama's Inaugural celebrations in Washington DC. As one of the largest specialty cheesecake bakeries in the country, more than 50 kinds of cheesecakes and desserts are baked at Eli's Cheesecake World, a 62,000 sq. ft. bakery and retail store on Chicago's Northwest Side. The bakery floor is bustling with activity: bakers swirling, frosting and embellishing on the decorating line, super-sized ingredients, racks of delicious cakes right out of the oven, and over 200 bakers overseeing every step of the process. For more information, visit www.elicheesecake.com.

Contact: Maureen Schulman

773-908-6425

Maureen.schulman@gmail.com

