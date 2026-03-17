Elisa Industriq's Gridle signs three new grid-scale battery optimization contracts

Elisa Industriq's energy unit, Gridle, strengthens its role in optimizing grid-scale batteries through new contracts with Nivos, Enereon and Puutarha Timo Juntti, totaling 22 MW / 44 MWh.

HELSINKI, Finland, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisa Industriq's AI-powered battery optimization service, Gridle, has signed new grid-scale customer agreements with Nivos, Enereon and Puutarha Timo Juntti. The contracts mark a major milestone for Gridle, reflecting its evolution from optimizing distributed telecom, industrial and residential batteries to managing larger, standalone battery systems.

"These agreements mark a clear next step for Gridle. We started by optimizing thousands of distributed batteries, the most demanding asset types to manage. Now we are applying the same intelligence to larger, centralized battery systems, demonstrating that our platform works across battery sizes and use cases," says Jukka-Pekka Salmenkaita, Managing Director, Gridle, Elisa Industriq.

The intended use cases of the three projects vary. Nivos Oy, a Finnish energy company, is investing in battery energy storage to support electricity network operations, gain deeper insight into grid behavior, and participate in electricity and reserve markets. The project includes two 5 MW / 10 MWh battery systems.

"We selected Gridle as our partner because of its strong experience, proven track record and ability to develop the service to meet our needs. We are confident that the cooperation is progressing well and that the battery systems will be commissioned as planned in August," says Marko Ahl, CEO, Nivos.

Enereon is a Finnish energy investment company founded by Antti Valkama, who previously co-founded Finland's first wind power fund, and Tuomo Mertaniemi, who has extensive experience in the finance and construction sectors. Enereon's first project is a 10 MW / 20 MWh battery under development in Outokumpu, Finland, optimized and operated by Gridle.

"Our project is a pure investment, with the objective of generating returns by supporting the balancing of Finland's electricity system. Gridle plays a central role in optimizing the battery while we, aim to grow our battery capacity further," says Tuomo Mertaniemi from Enereon.

Puutarha Timo Juntti Oy, a long-established Finnish greenhouse operator with annual electricity consumption of approximately 10–12 GWh, is using Gridle to optimize a 2 MW / 4 MWh battery energy storage system as part of its energy-intensive operations.

"Our battery investment is about improving energy efficiency and unlocking new value from our energy assets. Gridle's optimization enables a profitable participation in electricity markets while supporting the stability of the power system," says Tero Juntti, CEO, Puutarha Timo Juntti Oy.

More information & interview requests:

Elisa Industriq Mediadesk, [email protected], tel. +358 50 305 1605.

Marko Ahl, CEO, Nivos Oy, +358 50 405 7657, [email protected]

Tuomo Mertaniemi, Enereon, +358 40 774 7661, [email protected]

Tero Juntti, CEO, Puutarha Timo Juntti, +358 40 532 0173, [email protected]

About Gridle

Gridle is an AI-powered energy flexibility service that maximizes the value of flexible energy assets such as batteries and thermal storage systems. Gridle turns energy flexibility, the ability to shift when electricity is produced or consumed, into financial value. Gridle controls energy assets intelligently and decides when energy assets should use, store or produce energy. It then offers this flexibility capacity to electricity markets that balance supply and demand, enabling customers to cut energy costs and gain new revenue streams. The service is vendor-neutral and ensures the security of mission-critical assets and infrastructure. Drawing on Elisa's 140+ years of innovation and automation and its expertise in operating nationally critical infrastructure, Gridle delivers dependable energy services that translates directly into operational efficiency and measurable financial outcomes. elisaindustriq.com/gridle

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses – camLine, sedApta, Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Gridle – serve over 2,500 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs over 1,500 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

About Nivos

Nivos is a local utility company providing electricity, water, and heating services in Mäntsälä and the surrounding areas in Finland. Nivos supports everyday living and local entrepreneurship by delivering reliable energy and utility services. The company's mission is to develop and connect essential infrastructure networks—electricity, water, and heat—to support sustainable local growth and strong community development.

About Enereon

Enereon is a Finnish energy investment company focused on developing and owning grid-scale battery energy storage projects. Founded by Antti Valkama and Tuomo Mertaniemi, Enereon develops battery assets that support electricity system balancing and participation in power markets.

About Puutarha Timo Juntti

Puutarha Timo Juntti Oy is a family-owned Finnish greenhouse operator founded in the 1960s and now run by the third generation. The company specializes in year-round cucumber and tomato production at its modern greenhouse facilities in Piikkiö, near Turku. Puutarha Timo Juntti has a long track record of investing in advanced energy-efficient technologies, including heat recovery, thermal storage, and climate control systems.

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