Elisa Oyj: Elisa's International Digital Services are now Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq unites its international software services under one brand and its financial results will be reported in their own segment in Elisa's financial reporting

HELSINKI, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in Elisa's international software services, as all the business investments, startup initiatives and companies acquired during recent years come together under one brand: Elisa Industriq. This strategic consolidation positions Elisa Industriq as the go-to brand for software solutions that provide operational intelligence for its customers' success. Starting with the Q1 2025 Interim Report, Elisa will also start reporting Elisa Industriq's financial results as a new reporting segment: International Software Services.

Elisa Industriq comprises businesses that provide software solutions to improve quality, cut costs, and produce growth in fields such as manufacturing execution, network analytics, supply chain optimization, and energy management.

The Elisa Industriq brand will serve as a shared go-to-market brand for the businesses, showcasing their combined strength, shared vision, and collective ambition for the future. Each Elisa Industriq business will also retain its own name alongside the new brand, ensuring continued customer recognition of their solutions.

The new branding follows Elisa Industriq's strategy to grow the business and become increasingly recognized for its deep industrial knowledge, automation expertise, and innovative and practical use of AI. With this unified brand, Elisa Industriq is poised to realize this vision and become a leader in the software industry.

"Elisa Industriq is driven by a shared dedication for creating operational intelligence for our customers. By aligning our expertise and combining our capabilities, we are better equipped to offer a broader range of solutions, innovate more quickly, reach new markets, and enhance our global presence. This unity allows us to deliver greater value to our customers worldwide. We are now marking this significant step with a unified brand," says Henri Korpi, EVP of Elisa Industriq.

About Elisa Industriq

Elisa Industriq creates software solutions for operational intelligence by multiplying industrial knowledge with AI innovation. Our businesses - camLine, sedApta, Elisa Polystar, CalcuQuote, TenForce, and Elisa Distributed Energy Storage - serve over 2,000 clients internationally in the manufacturing, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

Elisa Industriq delivers business value for customers by reducing costs, improving quality, and generating growth. Our software solutions integrate with customers' existing systems to optimize their operations in areas including manufacturing execution, supply chain optimization, network analytics, and energy management.

Elisa Industriq is part of Elisa, a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services headquartered in Finland. Our shared mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. Elisa Industriq employs nearly 1,600 experts in Europe, Asia, and North America. elisaindustriq.com

