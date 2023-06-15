Elisabeth Bradley Becomes CEO of Forum One

ARLINGTON, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum One has appointed Elisabeth Bradley as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2023. Bradley will be succeeding Chris Wolz, who announced his retirement in February 2023.

Bradley has been with the company in a leadership role since 2017 and has been, since 2021, the Chief Strategy Officer responsible for advising senior client stakeholders on digital strategy and communications. Bradley has also led corporate strategic planning for the Forum One executive team. Previously, Bradley spent more than a decade leading change within social impact organizations.

"Elisabeth is a proven leader with the skills, business vision, and the ability to bring people together," said Wolz, outgoing CEO and new Board Chair. " Her passion for the work of our clients and vision for helping them expand their impact is exactly what Forum One needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded innovation and growth."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this team into the next chapter of Forum One," said Bradley. "At Forum One and throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to support organizations that want to help people live better, healthier lives. I look forward to building an evolutionary organization that can adapt to changing customer needs and market trends more quickly, with the primary goal of advancing the impact of the amazing organizations we support."

Forum One was founded in 1996 on the idea that the internet could bring people together to collaboratively solve the world's most pressing challenges. Long-term relationships with major mission-driven organizations and government agencies such as the World Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the American Red Cross, and the Environmental Protection Agency have brought Forum One's vision to life over the past 27 years. Motivated to apply digital technologies and strategies to address societal problems, Forum One has completed thousands of projects advancing health, education, the environment, and more.

Bradley's appointment followed a rigorous search process led by external executive search firm, August Leadership .

"Elisabeth is a trusted colleague who knows the Forum One team and clients very well," said co-founder and Board Member Jim Cashel. "She has demonstrated her ability to tackle tough organizational challenges, build consensus, and be a thoughtful, ambitious team leader. We are confident that she will step into this new role with an insightful perspective on how and where we need to grow and improve."

Bradley will work closely with the Forum One Board to build the company's long-term vision; grow Forum One's services in new technologies and approaches and ultimately raise the impact of its mission-driven clients; and continue to strengthen Forum One's collaborative culture, backed by employee ownership and an ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Forum One amplifies the impact of mission-driven organizations through transformational digital solutions. The digital consultancy works with nonprofits, associations, foundations, think tanks, cultural institutions, and government agencies all over the world to understand their challenges and implement forward-looking, effective solutions that have an impact.

