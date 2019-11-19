Elisabeth Dawson Launches Copia Productions

"When there is lack of full clarity on the relationship with money, anxiety and stress overcomes a life of quality and happiness," says Elisabeth Dawson, industry expert and author of Wealth By Design . "Our Vision is to do great things for great people, to create an amazing life by design and not a life by casualties. Media is the best way to reach and educate a massive amount of people, so we plan to use this company to do just that."

A grand opening for Copia Productions will take place on December 5, 2019. For more information about this event, please contact Melissa Flores.

About Copia Productions

Copia Productions produces Ways To Love Your Money, Going Green, Home Hive and Waz Up San Diego with distribution partnerships with Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, iTunes, Youtube, etc.

About Elisabeth Dawson

Elisabeth Dawson is the author of Wealth By Design and founder of both Copia Wealth Management & Insurance Services and Copia Wealth Management Advisors, Inc., which are San Diego based organizations that provide financial and insurance advising services. For more than 20 years she has worked with entrepreneurs, small businesses, individuals, couples, and families, including multi-generational legacy families. Elisabeth's financial areas of expertise include insurance, various investment and retirement distribution strategies, income protection, tax mitigation strategies, and wealth accumulation strategies.

Find out more by scheduling a call with Elisabeth and Dylan at 619-640-2622

Media Contact

Melissa Flores

MFlores@copia-productions.com

619-640-2622

SOURCE Elisabeth Dawson

Related Links

https://www.elisabethdawson.com/

