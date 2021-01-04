Elisabeth Deutschman Rabishaw and Victoria Gold promoted to Executive Vice President, Co-Publishers of The Hollywood Reporter

"We are thrilled to have two very talented executives leading the business of The Hollywood Reporter . Victoria and Elisabeth bring experience, enthusiasm and a deep commitment to this legacy brand. We look forward to seeing their thoughtful and strategic vision play out as Co-Publishers," said PMC Chairman and CEO, Jay Penske.

In a joint statement, Deutschman Rabishaw and Gold remarked: "It's all about reimagining The Hollywood Reporter. Our goal is to work together to bridge the gap between sales and editorial, working to create new features and offerings across multiple platforms. It's about capturing the mindset of a startup but having the legacy and foundation of a 90-year-old brand."

The Hollywood Reporter became part of P-MRC Holdings in September 2020. The P-MRC Holdings media joint venture includes legendary brands Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Billboard, VIBE and Music Business Worldwide. The Hollywood Reporter will continue to present a myriad of opportunities for both the industry and consumers surrounding its powerful and engaging award-winning editorial content, portfolio of live events and award shows.

Elisabeth Deutschman Rabishaw brings extensive experience and a proven track record developing products and revenue streams. Deutschman Rabishaw joined The Hollywood Reporter in 2010 and was an integral member of the sales management team that evolved the brand into a weekly magazine and digital platform. She began as the Executive Director of Television and Media for the company, then served as Vice President, Senior Vice President and ultimately Co-Publisher. Deutschman Rabishaw's innovative print and digital marketing programs including sales narratives for the Emmy Awards, helped define The Hollywood Reporter as a destination in the marketplace. Prior to joining The Hollywood Reporter, Deutschman Rabishaw held leadership positions at TV Guide and Metro Networks and was credited for numerous innovative sales programs and industry firsts.

Victoria Gold is a seasoned entertainment executive, most recently serving as The Hollywood Reporter's Senior Vice President of Entertainment. She joined The Hollywood Reporter in 2010 and was an integral member of the sales management team, transforming the brand from a traditional daily into a weekly magazine. Gold's levels of success with print advertising, first to market sales solutions and new digital media programs are noteworthy. Prior to joining The Hollywood Reporter, Victoria spent eight years at Variety where she managed and helped to grow Variety's film business.

