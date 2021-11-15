Elisabeth Hagen Appointed Executive Director of CEA Food Safety Coalition

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEA Food Safety Coalition, comprised of leading controlled environment (CEA) leafy greens producers, has announced that Elisabeth Hagen is the organization's second Executive Director, effective November 15, 2021.

Dr. Hagen is the former Under Secretary for Food Safety at the USDA, a former Chief Medical Officer of the USDA, a member of the board of directors of NSF International and a Food Safety Advisory Board Member of Chipotle. Dr. Hagen graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed a fellowship in infectious disease at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

Dr. Hagen will work closely with coalition members, government agencies and industry experts to develop leading food safety standards for the CEA leafy greens industry. In addition to her work on food safety, Hagen's role will also focus on growing the Coalition's membership, managing day-to-day operations and leading all communications and advocacy work.

Dr. Hagen succeeds Marni Karlin, the Coalition's first Executive Director, who is now the Senior Advisor for Organic and Emerging Markets at the USDA. The Coalition warmly wishes Ms. Karlin great luck in her new position and expressed gratitude for her contributions.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Hagen to lead the Coalition," said Paul Lightfoot, chair of the CEA Food Safety Coalition. "Dr. Hagen will execute her duties with intelligence, ambition and a vision for delivering extraordinary value to our members."

"The work of the Coalition and each of its members is absolutely critical to the promise of a safe, sustainable food supply," Hagen said. "The passion and innovation in Controlled Environment Agriculture is off the charts, and I am so excited to help shape the future with these producers."

The leading CEA leafy greens growers belong to the Coalition, including AeroFarms, Bowery, BrightFarms, Little Leaf, Plenty, Revol, Superior Fresh, Vertical Field, 80 Acres, Eden Glory, Vertical Roots, Gotham Greens, Square Roots and many others. Those interested in joining can contact [email protected].

SOURCE CEA Food Safety Coalition