Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women's Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisabeth Yarrow, author, small business owner and dream believer, today announced an eight-city Amy's Hallmark Gold Crown Store tour featuring her new book, "Destination Dream Job: A Ladies' Guide to the Job Search," and line of accompanying gifts intended to equip and inspire women to succeed in the quest for the job and life they want. The how-to guidebook and her new interactive job search journal will be available in stores for purchase accompanied by inspirational themed gift sets: Go Girl, BFF and Graduate.

Destination Dream Job encourages readers to think about their job search as a journey with their dream job as the destination. Through the course of the book, readers design a "map" to help determine the job and salary they want to achieve, build a "dream team" to enlist at every step, and create a "packing list" for interviews, including tips for the right interview outfit, powerful questions and answers, and a thoughtful salary negotiation script. Elisabeth Yarrow. After 20 years of surviving and thriving as a woman in the workplace, Yarrow ?ne-tuned her ability to navigate the job search. She learned from managers and directors, life coaches, recruiters, and interview coaches who taught her exactly how to win. Eager and teachable, Yarrow successfully put the guidance she learned into practice first by mentoring younger women one-on-one, to now outlining her knowledge in her books and providing visual inspiration through illustration.

Drawing on two decades of experience navigating career uncertainties, recessions and layoffs, and toxic bosses and environments, Yarrow sought to offer women practical workplace guidance centered around a travel theme. The result is an open, honest and humorous how-to book that serves as a voice of empowerment and camaraderie for women looking to land their dream job.

Yarrow's gifts are the visual, daily reminders she wants readers to see in their apartments, dorms, and cubicles, as inspiration to dream big, plan bigger and make it happen. Yarrow's products are all fashion and architecture illustrated by French designer Morgane Bezou.

"At Hallmark our mission is to help change the world one moment, one celebration, one relationship at a time through our ideas, inspiration and actions," said Lisamarie Soper, New York Metro district manager, Hallmark. "Elisabeth will help inspire women to dream big in the Big Apple."

Amy's Hallmark Shop Book and Gift Tour starts March 31 in Austin, TX and ends on April 27 in New York City.

Yarrow's book and gift items can also be purchased wholesale, on Etsy or at upcoming events for West Elm and Art Walk Knoxville.

