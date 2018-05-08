Elisco's Creative Café Wins Four Aster Awards For Healthcare Advertising Excellence

Gold Aster Award for Solevo Wellness billboard

Silver Aster Award for Solevo Wellness logo and corporate identity

Silver Aster Award for Community LIFE logo and theme

Silver Aster Award for Ohio Valley Hospital transit shelter

The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national competitions of its kind. Awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16% of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal.

About Elisco's Creative Café

At Elisco, we have a passion for original thinking, service, and food, so we decided to combine what we love into a unique venue: a café-like setting where we serve fresh ideas daily and lunch periodically. The café's house specialty is branding new products, services, and companies for Healthcare, Financial, and Food & Beverage organizations. For more information, visit elisco.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eliscos-creative-cafe-wins-four-aster-awards-for-healthcare-advertising-excellence-300643081.html

SOURCE Elisco's Creative Cafe

Related Links

http://www.elisco.com

