Elise Smith and Heather Shen of Praxis Labs Make Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 250 women whose innovations are shaping the world. Elise Smith, Co-founder and CEO, and Heather Shen, Co-founder and CPO, of Praxis Labs , the leading immersive practice-based platform that drives more inclusive, engaged, & higher-performing teams, are among the select women chosen for this honor.

Elise and Heather's understanding of today's business landscape and commitment to redefining leadership have positioned Praxis Labs as an essential solution for leading organizations. Their thought leadership has been showcased at events like the Social Innovation Summit and The Aspen Institute's Tech Accountability Coalition, where they have consulted business leaders on navigating pressing workplace challenges.

"It is a great honor to be named in the Inc. Female Founders List amongst women who are ushering in a new era of leadership, innovation, and creativity," said Elise Smith, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Praxis Labs. Heather Shen, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, added "Our mission at Praxis Labs has always been about taking action and empowering leaders to make an impact through technology."

In the past year, Praxis Labs achieved several key milestones including launching its latest product, Pivotal Practice . Powered by generative AI, Pivotal Practice revolutionizes manager and leadership training through personalized feedback, accelerating skills growth and behavior change. Praxis Labs' forward-thinking approach has also led to expanded business with existing customers and securing investments from Norwest Venture Partners, Emerson Collective, and Accenture.

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back," said Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor. "The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

About Praxis Labs

Founded in 2019 and based in Los Angeles, California, Praxis Labs is the AI-powered immersive learning leader driving more inclusive, engaged, and higher-performing teams. Praxis' platform allows learners to navigate authentic workplace scenarios and practice key skills that equip them to show up as inclusive leaders in the workplace. Praxis Labs partners with organizations like Google, Uber, and ServiceNow to improve belonging, engagement, retention, and ultimately productivity and innovation. Praxis Labs' investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Penny Jar, and Emerson Collective. To learn more, visit http://praxislabs.co .

