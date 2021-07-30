Elisha Kobre Joins Bradley's Dallas Office

DALLAS, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Elisha J. Kobre has joined the firm's Dallas office as a partner in the Government Enforcement and Investigations and Litigation practice groups. Mr. Kobre joins the firm after serving for more than a decade as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, focusing his practice on securities and commodities fraud, complex fraud, and cybercrime.

"We are pleased to welcome Elisha to our Dallas office," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "He is a highly accomplished former federal prosecutor with an impressive track record and broad experience in white collar, regulatory enforcement and complex litigation matters from one of the most active U.S. Attorney's offices in the country, which will greatly benefit our clients."

"I am excited to join Bradley and the firm's team of talented attorneys in Dallas," added Mr. Kobre. "I look forward to bringing my experience as a white-collar prosecutor with the Southern District of New York to build upon Bradley's substantial government enforcement investigation and litigation practices."

With the addition of Mr. Kobre, Bradley's Dallas office has tripled in size since it opened in January of 2019, reinforcing the firm's strengths in its litigation, finance, corporate, government enforcement, fintech and emerging business practice areas. In addition, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, allowing Bradley to handle a wide variety of legal matters for its clients in Texas and beyond.

Mr. Kobre's practice involves representing corporations, executives, high net worth individuals, and financial institutions in criminal investigations and trials, regulatory enforcement proceedings, and complex civil litigation. He conducts internal investigations, transactional diligence, and advises on compliance matters, and has a particular experience with securities and commodities fraud, FCPA enforcement, healthcare fraud, and criminal and civil asset forfeiture.

Mr. Kobre served for over 11 years in the Department of Justice as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where he led the investigation and prosecution of a wide range of white-collar offenses, including insider trading, accounting fraud, corporate embezzlement, investment advisor fraud, market manipulation, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, healthcare fraud, money laundering, and obstruction. He also coordinated parallel civil proceedings with the SEC, CFTC, FINRA, FTC, bankruptcy trustees, and court-appointed receivers, and has litigated criminal forfeiture proceedings.

Mr. Kobre received his J.D. from Yale Law School, his Ph.D. in Mathematics from New York University, and his B.A. in Mathematics from Queens College of the City University of New York.

Mr. Kobre is not yet licensed in Texas but is admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.

