Elisity Microsegmentation Enables St. Luke's to Secure 85,000 Medical Devices and Unlocks Clinical Innovation in 46 Days

Pennsylvania-based health system deploys identity-based microsegmentation across 15 hospitals and 350+ outpatient sites with zero outages, reducing ransomware blast radius from organization-wide to a single switch

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elisity, the leader in identity-based microsegmentation, today announced that St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN), a 15-hospital health system spanning 75 square miles across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, deployed Elisity's microsegmentation platform across more than 85,000 medical devices in 46 days with zero outages, no IP address changes, and no new hardware. The deployment enabled SLUHN to reverse longstanding security blocks on advanced robotic surgical systems, transforming cybersecurity from a barrier to clinical innovation into an enabler of patient care.

SLUHN selected Elisity after years of attempting traditional VLAN-based microsegmentation that failed to scale across the health system's 15 hospitals, 350+ outpatient sites, and 23,000 active users. Legacy approaches required IP address changes for every segmented device, vendor coordination for static clinical equipment, and manual VLAN administration that proved unsustainable at enterprise scale. Elisity's identity-based microsegmentation approach for healthcare institutions enforces granular security policies through SLUHN's existing Cisco network infrastructure, requiring no agents, no network re-architecture, and no additional hardware.

Within 46 days, SLUHN completed microsegmentation across all major device categories, including medical IoT, building management systems, printers, servers, and mobile devices. Ransomware blast radius dropped from organization-wide exposure to containment at a single network switch. SLUHN's security team then approved deployment of robotic surgical systems that allow providers 3,000 miles away to participate in live procedures, technology the team had previously blocked due to lateral movement risk on the unsegmented network.

"Our mission was to make sure that if ransomware ever hit, it would be contained to a single device or switch, not take down the organization. When Dan Dopsovic, our Senior Enterprise Information Security Architect, brought Elisity to me, I told him to put it through its paces. He delivered two weeks ahead of schedule, and the platform did exactly what we needed. Now my organization keeps running, even when something hits," said David Finkelstein, CISO, St. Luke's University Health Network.

"Healthcare organizations shouldn't have to choose between enabling clinical innovation and managing lateral movement risk. St. Luke's deployed enterprise-scale microsegmentation in weeks, not years, on their existing infrastructure, without disrupting patient care, and then used that security foundation to approve robotic surgical technology they had previously blocked," said James Winebrenner, CEO, Elisity. "That's the outcome our platform was built to deliver: security that accelerates the mission rather than constraining it."

Elisity integrates with SLUHN's existing security stack, including Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, Windows Defender, Entra ID, Active Directory, and ServiceNow, enriching device identity through the Elisity IdentityGraph™ to enforce dynamic, identity-based security policies in real time.

Watch the customer story video: How St. Luke's University Health Network deployed identity-based microsegmentation across 85,000 medical devices in 46 days

About Elisity

Elisity (www.elisity.com) is an identity-based microsegmentation company that helps enterprises stop lateral movement, prevent ransomware spread, and meet compliance and cyber insurance requirements across IT, OT, and IoT environments. The Elisity platform discovers every device on an organization's network, enforces least-privilege access policies through existing network infrastructure, and delivers full microsegmentation in weeks, without agents, additional hardware, or network re-architecture. Elisity is trusted by Fortune 500 healthcare systems, global manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies including GSK, Main Line Health, Shaw Floors, and St. Luke's University Health Network. Founded in 2019, Elisity is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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SOURCE Elisity