Elissa J. Santoro, MD Renowned Breast Surgeon Joins Montclair Breast Center.

HAMILTON, N.J., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and its new health care division - Genesis Health™, announced today renowned breast surgeon Elissa J. Santoro, MD, will be joining the New Jersey-based Montclair Breast Center (MBC). Founded in 1989 by Nancy Elliott, MD, FACS, MBC is a multidisciplinary facility providing specialized diagnostic and treatment services for breast health by radiologists and surgeons dedicated solely to breast wellness, breast cancer prevention and early detection, and the surgical treatment of breast disease.

Montclair Breast Center, Montclair, NJ

Dr. Santoro received her medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania. She completed her general surgical residency at Saint Vincent's Hospital in New York City, where she was the first woman to be Chief Surgical Resident. An American Cancer Society Clinical Fellowship was awarded to her at Saint Vincent's Hospital. She received a fellowship in Cancer Training from the National Institute of Health at New York Medical College. Dr. Santoro was the founder of the Breast Care and Treatment Center in Livingston, NJ.

A pioneer in breast surgery, Dr. Santoro has exclusively dedicated her practice to breast surgical oncology since 1976. Dr. Santoro is a Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery. She maintains memberships in several professional societies and has held various positions, including: Chairman of the New Jersey Division of the American Cancer Society; President of the NJ American Cancer Society; Chairwoman of the Essex County American Cancer Society; Medical Advisor to Research and Recovery, Post-Mastectomy Program, NJ American Cancer Society; Board of Trustees, College of Saint Elizabeth; Medical Advisory Board of the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation.

Dr. Santoro has also appeared on several televised educational programs regarding breast health issues. She has written and co-authored numerous publications related to breast diseases and treatments. Dr. Santoro has worked with New Jersey state legislators to develop a Women's Health Department and increased funds for Breast Cancer Research. She also received the First Annual Christine Todd Whitman's Award for Outstanding Woman in the field of Medicine. Dr. Santoro is consistently named as one of the "Top Doctors" in the New York Metropolitan Area by the Castle Connolly Group and is listed in the International Who's Who of Professionals.

"The Breast Home concept that Montclair Breast Center has created, with mammography results read by specialized experts, risk assessment, and clinical breast exams, is ideally suited for women concerned about breast health. I am so pleased to contribute to this innovative approach for the benefit of women in New Jersey," said Elissa Santoro, MD, FACS.

"The addition of Dr. Santoro brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, which will be a terrific addition to Montclair Breast Center," said Eli Mordechai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBG. "I am excited that together we will create a more powerful platform from which to deliver proactive breast health services with an emphasis placed on wellness, prevention, and early detection."

"Dr. Elissa Santoro served as my mentor and shaped me as a surgeon, influencing the practice I created thirty years ago," said Nancy Elliott, MD, FACS, Founder of MBC, and Director of Genesis Health. "Every woman deserves a breast doctor like Dr. Santoro, and we're honored she has chosen to bring her compassion and expertise in breast health to our Center."

About GBG

Genesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Health™

Genesis Health offers integrated state-of-the-art women's health care services through the establishment of multidisciplinary clinical services, cutting-edge IT platforms, advanced molecular and genetics laboratory tests, and imaging technology. Through an innovative, personalized, and technologically advanced approach to health care, Genesis Health delivers superior clinical outcomes for patients.

About Montclair Breast Center

Montclair Breast Center is a multidiscipline diagnostic and treatment center for complete breast care. MBC delivers proactive breast health services emphasizing wellness, prevention, and early detection through education, risk-reduction, and surveillance in an environment that fosters confidence, comfort, dignity, and compassion.

