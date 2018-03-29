LIVINGSTON, N.J., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elissa Jeanne Santoro, M.D., FACS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role as a Breast Surgical Oncologist at RWJSBarnabas Health the Center for Breast Health and Disease Management.

Dedicated to offering their patients quality healthcare services utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology, the team at RWJS ensure that their patients receive, "the highest quality of patient care and health education to the community and region." Committed to the health and wellness of their patients, the health center is a comprehensive health system that aims to improve the health conditions of those in the New Jersey area. As New Jersey's "largest integrated health care delivery system, providing treatment and services to more than three million patients each year," RWJSBarnabas Health is a prestigious medical health center that has served patients for decades. Through the implementation of integrating a comprehensive healthcare system throughout the tri-state area, RWJSBarnabas believes that, "teaming up allows us to leverage our individual strengths to work collectively to combat disease and promote wellness in our region—truly making our communities healthier."

Amassing over fifty two years of experience in the field of Medicine and forty seven years of experience in her current role, Dr. Santoro is a prominent expert within the field. Breast Surgical Oncologist at the Center for Breast Health and Disease Management, throughout her career, Dr. Santoro has gained extensive expertise within the areas of breast surgery and oncology.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Santoro attained her Medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1965, where she also completed a straight surgical internship. Thereafter, Dr. Santoro completed her surgical residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, and an ACS postdoctoral fellowship in cancer training. Board certified in General Surgery by the American Board of General Surgery, as a testament to her outstanding credentials and accomplishments in the field, Dr. Santoro was the first woman to become a surgeon at St. Vincent's Hospital.

To further her professional development, Dr. Santoro is an affiliate of several organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the American Society of Breast Disease, the Medical Society of New Jersey and the American Cancer Society. In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Santoro was named New Jersey Top Doc of 2018.

When not working, Dr. Santoro enjoys traveling, reading and hot air ballooning.

Dr. Santoro dedicates this recognition to James and Jean Santoro, for believing that a daughter could do whatever she wanted if she believes in herself.

For more information, visit www.barnabashealth.org.

