elit™ WINS TWELFTH PLATINUM MEDAL IN BTI'S ANNUAL VODKA TASTING

Stoli Cucumber Highest Rated Flavored Vodka; Stoli Gold Wins Second Time Platinum Medal; Salted Caramel, Citrus and Vanilla Join Gold Medal Winners

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli Group today announced elit™ won a record twelfth Platinum Medal and Stoli Gold secured a second time Platinum Medal from Beverage Testing Institute (BTI). Stoli Cucumber was their highest-rated flavored vodka, along with outstanding wins in the Gold Medal category from Stoli Vodka, Stoli Blueberry, Stoli Orange, Stoli Citrus, Stoli Vanilla, Stoli Salted Caramel, and Stoli Gluten Free.

"Securing two Platinum and eight Gold wins is an extraordinary accomplishment of which Stoli teams have much to be proud. The Stoli vodka portfolio continues to shine by giving consumers what they want – outstanding quality, reliability, and innovation," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO, Stoli Group. "2023 will see more creativity from the vodka portfolio in response to consumers' passion for quality and flavor."

elit™ was rated 'Superlative 97/100 pts.' for the twelfth time, a record score unmet by any other vodka and solidifying elit™ as one of the best vodkas in the world. Stoli Gold (96 pts.) took home a Platinum Medal—two years in a row. In the high-performing Gold Medal category, Stoli secured wins for Stoli Cucumber (95 pts.), Stoli Vanilla (94 pts.), Stoli Salted Caramel (94 pts.), Stoli Vodka (92 pts.), Stoli Blueberry (92 pts.), Stoli Gluten Free (92 pts.) Stoli Orange (90 pts.), and Stoli Citrus (90 pts.).

BTI's testing process is highly competitive and rigorous. Their revered panel of industry experts use their extensive professional experience, expertise, and trained palates to test the aroma, flavor, and structure of vodkas. Their evaluations use BTI's proprietary blind tasting methodology, co-developed with Cornell University, and custom-built software; they are the only US awards and ratings agency that is a member of and compliant with ASTM International and their product testing standards.

"As we keep our sight set on becoming the leading ultra-premium spirit global business, we value the recognition for what sets us apart," continued McKinney. "With this honor, BTI has made it clear that our quality is exceptional and award winning."

About Stoli Group

Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of a global spirits and wines portfolio. Mainly known for the Stoli® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded to appeal to luxury on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, elit™Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl™, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, Tulchan Gin™, Se Busca™ Mezcal and Stoli Group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo®. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States, some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

SOURCE Stoli Group