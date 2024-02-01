Elit'Avia Americas Launches Two Distinct and Sustainable Jet Card Programs: The Elit'Green Card and Dynamic Green Card

News provided by

Elit'Avia Americas

01 Feb, 2024, 00:01 ET

Elit'Avia Americas further enhances its charter options with two new jet cards that offer the ultimate in versatility and sustainability.

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Elit'Avia Americas, a privately held provider of fully integrated private aviation solutions, today announced two cutting-edge jet card programs, providing versatile and sustainable options for travelers - The Elit'Green Card and the Dynamic Green Card - redefining convenience, flexibility, and sustainability in private charter.

The Elit'Green Card: Your All-inclusive & Predictable Travel Partner

Crafted for individuals that value predictability, efficiency, and a seamless travel experience, the Elit'Green Card offers access to wide range of aircraft from Light to Heavy Jets, allowing members to enjoy the benefits of predictable hourly rates tailored to their preferred aircraft type.

Key Features of the Elit'Green Card:

  • Financial predictability and transparency
  • All-inclusive hourly rate
  • 12-month rate lock
  • Fully refundable at any time
  • Point-to-point pricing
  • Access to Elit'Avia Americas fleet and preferred network of vendors
  • Aircraft upgrades
  • Flight emissions offset 100%
Dynamic Green Card: Flexibility on a Global Scale

For travelers seeking flexibility without compromising value, Elit'Avia Americas introduces the Dynamic Green Card. This card empowers members with the freedom to choose aircraft based on their travel requirements, all while benefiting from competitive hourly rates.

Key Features of the Dynamic Green Card:

  • Flexible market pricing
  • Access to Elit'Avia Americas fleet and preferred network of vendors
  • No fixed commitment or service area restrictions
  • Simplified booking and billing process
  • Fully refundable at any time
  • Freedom to choose your preferred aircraft - up to Ultra Long Range
  • Flight emissions offset 100%

Both the Elit'Green and Dynamic Green Cards represent Elit'Avia Americas commitment to providing flexible & sustainable private aviation experiences. As part of this commitment, emission offsets are included in the price of each card at no additional cost, making these cards a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious travelers.

"As air travel continues to evolve, we are proud to lead the way with innovative solutions. The Elit'Green and Dynamic Green Cards represent a new era in private aviation, where flexibility meets sustainability. It's not just about reaching your destination; it's about how you get there and the impact you make," said Kevin Rodgers, President of Elit'Avia Americas.

About Elit'Avia Americas:

Headquartered in Newburgh, NY, Elit'Avia Americas is an ARG/US Platinum rated Part 135 certificate holder and provider of fully integrated private aviation solutions including aircraft management, aircraft charter, sales & acquisitions, and technical oversight services. The Elit'Avia Americas team is guided by its commitments to safety, service, integrity, transparency, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.elitavia.com.

Media contact:

Kevin Rodgers
President, Elit'Avia Americas
kevin.rodgers@elitavia.com

SOURCE Elit'Avia Americas

