Elite 25, Exclusive Austin-Based Membership Group for Luxury Real Estate Agents, Expanding to Houston and Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite 25sm, the premier membership organization for luxury real estate agents, has announced its expansion in Spring 2020 with the launch of chapters in Houston and Dallas, Texas. Established in 1994 and based in Austin, Texas, Elite 25sm represents a city's top luxury residential agents, providing ample opportunities to increase exposure, bolster reputations, network with fellow top luxury agents and stay educated on real estate trends and happenings. Beyond the value for members, Elite 25sm also presents an incomparable asset for buyers and sellers, taking out the guesswork of finding an agent.

Barton Creek residence listed by Elite 25 member Gary Dolch of Austin Luxury Group with Compass Real Estate

"We're excited to bring this exclusive opportunity to luxury realtors in the largest real estate markets in Texas," said Tony Trungale, Managing Director of Elite 25sm and a Senior Loan Officer with PNC Bank. "This organization has proven to be an invaluable resource for our members, allowing unmatched time and space for networking and dealmaking."

Founding Elite 25 Austin member Cindy Goldrick of Wilson & Goldrick Realtors said of the group: "I've been a member of Elite 25sm in Austin since its inception 25 years ago and it has been an essential part of my real estate career and success. Elite 25sm membership provides individual agents recognition as verified leading producers of high-end homes and, equally important, it offers camaraderie with other top agents and the opportunity to network. I've been excited and motivated to work to meet the criteria each and every year."

Members apply on an annual basis and are chosen based solely on production numbers, ensuring a true representation of the city's top professionals. Criteria for membership varies year to year, but eligibility begins with a minimum of four homes sold each over $1 million. In 2019, each of Austin's 34 members sold at least eight homes over $1 million – a major marker of Austin's booming housing market – for a staggering collective sales total exceeding $1 billion.

"In today's fiercely competitive market, Elite 25sm is the perfect platform to provide a competitive edge for my clients," said Dara Allen, Broker Associate and Sales Manager for Compass Austin. "All members of Elite 25sm are experts in the luxury market and our monthly luncheons – always in a member's fabulous new listing – give us the opportunity to share coming soon and pocket listings."

Elite 25 Houston and Elite 25 Dallas will continue under the leadership of Tony Trungale, with Advisory Board members to be announced. Marketing efforts will continue to be managed by Comission.Co, a boutique Austin-based agency specializing in social media, video and design for luxury and commercial real estate.

Prospective Houston and Dallas members can find applications for 2020 membership at elite25houston.com and elite25dallas.com. The deadline to submit applications is Feb. 28, 2020, at 5 p.m. CT. For further information, please contact Tony Trungale directly at tony@tonytrungale.com or 512.917.2811.

