Elite Academic Academy Celebrates Class of 2026 with Graduation Rate Exceeding 92% and Three Inspiring Valedictorians

From a future pediatric gastroenterologist bound for Loyola Marymount to a future Disney Imagineer heading to UC San Diego, Elite's Class of 2026 shows what's possible when students find the right environment to thrive.

TEMECULA, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Academic Academy (www.eliteacademic.com), a California public charter school network offering homeschool, virtual, flex, and independent study programs for TK–12 students, celebrates its Class of 2026, achieving an extraordinary graduation rate of well over 92% and the remarkable stories of three Elite valedictorians whose journeys embody the Elite spirit.

Elite Academic Academy’s 2026 Valedictorians

Across its Virtual Academy and Homeschool Academy programs, Elite this year sent students on to four-year universities, community colleges, and careers in fields ranging from pediatric medicine to elementary education to the world of Disney. Their paths are different, but the thread that binds them is the same: a school that met them where they were and helped them soar.

A Graduation Rate That Speaks for Itself.

Elite Academic Academy's graduation rate of well over 92% is not simply a statistic; it is a testament to the power of personalized, flexible education. For students who may have struggled to find their footing in traditional brick-and-mortar settings, Elite's non-classroom-based model has proven to be far more than an alternative. It is a pathway to the future.

"Our graduation rate reflects the dedication of our teachers, the partnership of our families, and above all, the determination of our students," said Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes, CEO of Elite Academic Academy. "Every percentage point in that number represents a real student whose life has been changed. We do not take their transformation through education lightly."

Three Valedictorians. Three Extraordinary Stories.

This year, Elite Academic Academy proudly honors three valedictorians — two from its Virtual Academy and one from its Homeschool Academy — each of whom leaves a lasting impression on their classmates and on the institution they have called home.

Aaliyah Maciel — Virtual Academy Valedictorian

For Aaliyah Maciel, Elite was a place of belonging. A student who once struggled to find her place and step outside her comfort zone, Aaliyah credits the encouragement of her teachers and the support of her family with helping her build not just a transcript, but a life full of new friendships and memories. This fall, she plans to attend community college before transferring to a four-year university to pursue a degree in elementary education. She aspires to one day be the kind of teacher who made a difference in her own life.

"My favorite part about being a student at Elite would have to be the support, flexibility, and the community we have at our school."



— Aaliyah Maciel, Elite Virtual Academy Valedictorian

Dana Mendoza — Virtual Academy Valedictorian

Dana Mendoza arrived at Elite in 10th grade after a difficult freshman year at another online institution, and she never looked back. In her days as an Elite student, Dana embraced every opportunity and challenge the school's flexible model offered, all while maintaining the kind of optimism that she says carried her through every obstacle.

This fall, Dana will begin her journey at Loyola Marymount University as a member of the Class of 2030, majoring in health and human sciences with a long-term goal of becoming a pediatric gastroenterologist. Inspired in part by Elite's Leading for Impact course, she also dreams of one day working at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Any student is immediately welcomed the second they join Elite. Elite cares for their students unlike any other institution I have attended."

— Dana Mendoza, Virtual Academy Valedictorian

Anders Sue — Homeschool Academy Valedictorian

Anders Sue used Elite's Homeschool Academy as a launchpad and took advantage of the school's resources to enroll in community college classes. Along the way, he learned a lesson that will serve him long after graduation: how to balance ambition with self-care. By practicing mindfulness and setting realistic goals, Anders overcame burnout and found his stride. He is now headed to UC San Diego this fall.

Beyond college, Anders has a dream he is not afraid to share: he wants to become an Imagineer at Disney. And true to form, he has a message for anyone reading this who has a dream of their own.

"My dream has always been to be an Imagineer at Disney. While I'll keep my mind open to any opportunities that may come my way, I won't give up on my dream, and neither should you."

— Anders Sue, Homeschool Academy Valedictorian

What Makes an Elite Education Special.

Elite Academic Academy's success with its Class of 2026 and the stories of Aaliyah, Dana, and Anders reflect the school's foundational commitment to meeting every student as an individual. Whether a student needs the freedom to learn from wherever they are, the structure of a personalized education plan, or simply the encouragement to step outside their comfort zone, Elite provides an environment in which those needs can be met.

These outcomes align with the school's broader academic performance. Elite's Mountain Empire Academy recently posted exceptional ratings from the California Dashboard in ELA, Mathematics, and Science. Across both its Lucerne and Mountain Empire Academies, Elite continues to outperform state and county averages in key academic categories, including among historically underserved student populations.

"When educators meet students where they are — through flexibility, strong relationships, and high expectations — students thrive," Kirkland-Haynes said. "Non-classroom-based charter schools are a powerful learning solution. Our students and their stories prove it."

About Elite Academic Academy

Founded in 2018, Elite Academic Academy is a California public charter school network offering homeschool, virtual, flex, and independent study programs for TK–12 students. Rooted in personalized learning, academic excellence, and whole-child development, Elite serves students across multiple regions with a commitment to innovation, equity, and measurable student growth. For more information, visit www.eliteacademic.com.

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Elite Academic Academy

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SOURCE Elite Academic Academy