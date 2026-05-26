ELITE ACADEMIC ACADEMY WINS 2026 TELLY AWARD FOR ITS VIDEO FEATURED ON ALL ACCESS WITH ANDY GARCIA

TEMECULA, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Academic Academy (www.eliteacademic.com), a California public charter school serving TK–12 students through flexible, personalized learning models, today announced it has received a 2026 Bronze Telly Award in the Branded Content—Educational Institution category for its feature on All Access with Andy Garcia.

Elite Wins 2026 Telly Award

Produced with support from Elite's communications team and distributed on the nationally syndicated public television series and local public television networks, the video showcases the school's student-centered mission, academic achievements, and distinctive learning philosophy. Elite Academic Academy is among only a handful of TK–12 schools to earn a Telly Award in this category in 2026.

The Telly Awards, now in their 47th annual season, honor excellence in video and television content across thousands of entries from media companies, agencies, and institutions worldwide. Elite's winning entry premiered on the All Access with Andy Garcia program before being broadcast on local public television networks, which provided the school with a rare platform typically reserved for major media brands. The award reflects the strength not only of Elite's story, but of the leadership of CEO Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes, founder and former CEO Meghan Freeman, and Social Media & Brand Manager Justin Diaz, whose collaboration brought the school's vision to a national audience.

"Winning a Telly Award for our video on All Access is an incredible honor, but the true story at Elite remains the exceptional work happening between our teachers and students every day," said Kirkland-Haynes. "Our academic results reflect the power of strong institutional practices, meaningful student relationships, and educators who personalize learning to meet the unique needs, goals, and strengths of every Elite student."

The Telly recognition arrives alongside a landmark academic credential: in January 2026, Elite Academic Academy became one of the select schools in the nation to earn Level 3 certification through the Marzano High Reliability Schools™ (HRS) framework, the most widely respected research-based model for continuous school improvement in the United States. Level 3 certification affirms that a school has established a Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum — meaning that curriculum, instruction, and assessment systems are fully aligned so that every student receives equitable access to clearly defined learning outcomes and high-quality instruction, regardless of the learning model they choose.

Academic Growth That Matches the Recognition

The Telly Award and Marzano certification reflect an institution producing measurable results in the classroom. Combined data from the 2024–25 California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) and the California School Dashboard confirm that Elite's flexible, student-centered model delivers strong, verifiable outcomes across its Lucerne and Mountain Empire Academies.

At Elite Academic Academy (Lucerne), CAASPP results showed an 8% increase in English Language Arts (ELA), with 54% of students meeting or exceeding standards, thereby outperforming both state (49%) and county (43%) averages. The Academy also achieved 14% growth in Mathematics compared to the previous year, with gains realized across every academy. Lucerne surpassed state and county performance in five of its six largest student subgroups, including Hispanic, African American, and Students with Disabilities, which demonstrates the reach of its equity-driven instructional practices.

At Elite Academic Academy (Mountain Empire), 56% of students met or exceeded ELA standards on CAASPP, surpassing both state (49%) and county (54%) benchmarks. Mathematics performance at 47% also exceeded state (37%) and county (42%) results. This data reinforced instructional coherence across Elite's virtual, homeschool, and flex learning models.

California Dashboard outcomes mirror these CAASPP gains. Across both Academies, over 67% of students improved in ELA and nearly 67% improved in Mathematics, earning Green ratings in ELA, Mathematics, and College/Career Readiness, along with Green and Blue (the state's highest performance designation) ratings in Science.

"I am grateful that Elite received this Telly Award," added Freeman. "More than the recognition itself, this video project gave us the opportunity to share the heart of who we are with a wider audience. Beyond our data-proven successes, Elite has always been a school built around students, relationships, innovation, and meaningful learning experiences."

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards, now in their 47th annual season, honor excellence in video and television content. Entries are judged by a panel of industry professionals, and recognition is awarded across categories including branded content, education, documentary, and more. For more information, visit www.tellyawards.com.

About Marzano High Reliability Schools™

The Marzano High Reliability Schools™ (HRS) framework is a research-based model for continuous school improvement developed by Dr. Robert J. Marzano and Marzano Resources. The five-level framework guides schools from safe and collaborative culture through competency-based education. Level 3 certification (Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum) is earned only after rigorous evidence review confirming that curriculum, instruction, and assessment are cohesively aligned to ensure equitable student outcomes.

About Elite Academic Academy

Elite Academic Academy is a California public charter school serving TK–12 students through personalized, student-centered learning models including homeschool, virtual, and flex academies. Founded by educators with over 75 combined years of traditional and charter school leadership experience, Elite is committed to innovation, equity, and excellence and empowering students to thrive academically, socially, and beyond. In addition to holding Level 3 Marzano High Reliability Schools™ certification, Elite is also a California Distinguished School. Learn more at www.eliteacademic.com.

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SOURCE Elite Academic Academy