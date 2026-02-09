Elite Academic Academy Makes Powerful Academic Gains, Redefines the Strength of Non-Classroom-Based Education

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Academic Academy www.eliteacademic.com, a California public charter school network serving TK–12 students through personalized, flex-based learning models, is celebrating significant academic growth across its Lucerne and Mountain Empire academies. Combined results from the 2024–25 CAASPP and the California School Dashboard confirm that flexible, student-centered education can deliver strong, measurable outcomes.

Recent California Dashboard results highlight consistent gains in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, strong college and career indicators, and positive learning environments at both academies, all of which is reinforced by CAASPP performance that shows progress across grade levels, academies, and student groups.

Academic Growth That Matters

Elite Academic Academy (Lucerne) demonstrated broad-based improvement on CAASPP and posted an 8% increase in ELA, with 54% of students meeting or exceeding standards and outperforming both the state (49%) and county (43%) averages. Lucerne also achieved 14% growth in Mathematics, with gains realized across every academy.

Importantly, Lucerne exceeded state and county performance in five of its six largest subgroups, including Hispanic, African American, and Students with Disabilities — evidence of targeted, equitable instructional practices.

These CAASPP gains align with California Dashboard outcomes, which show accelerated year-over-year improvement. Over 70% of students improved in ELA, and nearly 69% improved in Mathematics, alongside Green ratings in ELA, Mathematics, and College/Career Readiness, and a Blue rating in Science.

Elite Academic Academy (Mountain Empire) sustained strong ELA performance on CAASPP, with 56% of students meeting or exceeding standards and surpassing the state (49%) and county (52%) benchmarks. Mathematics results reflected growth across academies and grade levels, which reinforces instructional coherence across virtual, homeschool, and flex models.

The California Dashboard results mirror this progress, with Green ratings in ELA and Mathematics, an exceptional 98.4% graduation rate, and more than 67% of students showing year-over-year improvement in Mathematics and ELA.

Successfully Serving Diverse Learners

Across both Academies, Elite serves a high proportion of socioeconomically disadvantaged students, English learners, and students seeking alternatives to traditional brick-and-mortar schools. Despite these challenges, Elite consistently meets or exceeds state expectations for instructional quality, access to rigorous curriculum, family engagement, and school climate, as reflected in both CAASPP outcomes and Dashboard indicators.

"These results affirm what we have always known," said Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes, CEO of Elite Academic Academy. "When educators meet students where they are, through flexibility, strong relationships, and high expectations, students thrive. Non-classroom-based charter schools are not a compromise; they are a powerful solution. Our data proves it."

A Positive Model for the Future of Education

Elite Academic Academy's success challenges outdated narratives around independent study and non-classroom-based education. By blending standards-aligned curriculum, personalized learning plans, robust teacher support, and meaningful family partnerships, Elite demonstrates that innovation and accountability can and should coexist.

"Our gains are not accidental," Kirkland-Haynes added. "They are the result of intentional systems, incredible educators, and a belief that every student deserves a pathway to success that honors their individual needs and goals. When done well, non-classroom-based education can lead the way forward."

About Elite Academic Academy

Founded in 2018, Elite Academic Academy is a California public charter school network offering homeschool, virtual, flex, and independent study programs for TK–12 students. Rooted in personalized learning, academic excellence, and whole-child development, Elite serves students across multiple regions with a commitment to innovation, equity, and measurable student growth.

