Elite Academic Academy Featured on "All Access with Andy Garcia" as Showcasing the Future of Education

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Academic Academy www.eliteacademic.com is transforming education by equipping teachers, collaborating with families, and tailoring learning to each student's unique path. Elite Academic Academy will be spotlighted on regional PBS stations in an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia."

Elite on All Access

Public television viewers will get an inside look at Elite Academic Academy, a non-profit, non-classroom-based public charter school in California that personalizes learning around each student's interests and academic goals. The feature will showcase Elite's three unique academies: the collaborative Homeschool Academy; the flexible Flex Academy; and the fully immersive Virtual Academy—each built to serve the diverse and evolving needs of today's students and families.

"At Elite Academic Academy, our mission is to provide students with the tools, confidence, and support to thrive in a world that is constantly evolving. We succeed by building an environment where education is more than instruction; it is inspiration. Our programs are designed to meet students where they are, spark their passions, and prepare them for the limitless possibilities ahead." — Ashlea Kirkland-Haynes, M.A., M.Ed., CEO, Elite Academic Academy

The core of Elite Academic Academy's model centers around a commitment to redefining what is possible in public education. Through its innovative programs, Elite provides students and educators with opportunities that merge academic excellence, cutting-edge technology, and human-centered learning.

The Elite X Fellowship pioneers professional development that equips teachers with the skills and confidence to harness transformative technologies and reimagine teaching in a digital era. Students experience Immersive VR/XR environments, from interactive 3D science labs to virtual field trips powered by artificial intelligence, thereby making learning engaging and limitless.

Elite also prepares students for future-ready careers through Career Technical Education (CTE), which offers pathways in rapidly growing industries, such as Digital Marketing, Animation & Game Design, Esports, Hospitality, Medical Administration, and Music Production.

For advanced learners, the SOAR Advanced Academics program provides enrichment and dual enrollment opportunities that give students access to college-level coursework, entrepreneurship training, and specialized studies in AI and creative arts.

Recognizing the need for a fully balanced education, Elite's Peak Performance Athletics program integrates rigorous academics with the unique demands of student-athletes. This specialized program incorporates benchmark testing, training, and mental performance coaching aligned to NCAA standards.

Further, the Science of Hope & Mattering framework anchors the school's social-emotional philosophy and ensures every student feels a sense of identity, purpose, and belonging in an increasingly complex world.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how Elite Academic Academy is preparing students not only for academic success but for meaningful lives and future careers that demand creativity, adaptability, and resilience.

"Elite was founded on the belief that education could be both personalized and inclusive. What began as a dream has grown into a model that proves public schools can be innovative while staying true to the heart of education. At its core, Elite is about meeting students where they are, honoring their journey, and giving teachers the tools to light the way." — Meghan Freeman, M. ED. Founder, Elite Academic Academy

About All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia is a public television program that offers viewers insightful stories about innovative organizations and their impact on industries and communities. Hosted by acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program aims to inspire and educate audiences about ingenuity and dedication in American enterprise. Learn more at: www.allaccessptv.com

About Elite Academic Academy

Elite Academic Academy is a trailblazing public charter school that empowers educators to innovate, partners with families to create personalized learning experiences, and prepares students with the skills and confidence to succeed beyond the classroom. Guided by flexibility, innovation, and purpose, Elite redefines the future of education.

Learn more at: www.eliteacademic.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Elite Academic Academy

866-354-8302

SOURCE Elite Academic Academy