Elite Aesthetics at the Forefront of the Mermaid Facial Trend

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The skincare world is diving into the latest beauty phenomenon: Salmon DNA, and Elite Aesthetics is leading the current. This renowned New York City medspa has introduced its own advanced version of what the internet has dubbed " The Mermaid Facial "—a treatment redefining the meaning of radiance through regenerative science and luxury skincare innovation.

As the demand for non-invasive, glow-enhancing treatments continues to rise, Elite Aesthetics has become one of the first in New York to perfect the Mermaid Facial, a treatment that merges microneedling technology with a potent infusion of Polynucleotides (PDRN), also known as Salmon DNA. The result: a visibly brighter, smoother, and rejuvenated complexion that improves over time.

Unlike standard facials that focus solely on the surface, the Mermaid Facial operates at a cellular level. Polynucleotides are derived from natural DNA molecules celebrated for their regenerative properties, stimulating collagen production and promoting deep tissue repair. This powerful ingredient helps improve texture, tone, elasticity, and hydration—delivering results that transcend a simple glow.

"This facial delivers everything our clients are looking for in just one treatment—fine lines, tone, texture, clarity," said Mariesa Porter, Nurse Practitioner and Founder of Elite Aesthetics. "It's more than a trend—it's a regenerative treatment supporting long-term skin health."

"Our version of the Mermaid Facial represents the perfect balance between innovation and indulgence," added Porter. "Clients love the experience, but they stay for the results—brighter, healthier, and more radiant skin."

As the Mermaid Facial and Salmon DNA treatments gain viral traction across social media and global beauty circles, Elite Aesthetics continues to set the standard for safety, efficacy, and excellence in regenerative skincare.

SOURCE Elite Aesthetics