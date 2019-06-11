Elite Alliance Adds Argentario Golf Resort & Spa to Luxury Exchange Network

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance, the leader in exchange services for prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes, announced Argentario Golf Resort & Spa in southern Tuscany, as its newest addition to its growing, international portfolio of vacation destinations. This 5-star resort is located in Maremma, Tuscany, set between the beaches of the Mediterranean Sea and Tuscany's rolling hills, famous for its crystal-clear waters and wild nature. The resort offers incredible sea views and landscapes, contemporary and innovative design, and is strongly committed to the practices of eco-sustainability.

The resort is home to the eco-friendly Argentario Golf Club, an 18-hole PGA Golf Course located in a protected natural area, surrounded by the sea and hillside, allowing golf to be played year-round. In addition, Argentario offers a wide range of amenities including a wellness center and spa, Technogym fitness center, outdoor and indoor heated pools, tennis courts, kids' playgrounds, jogging trails and a heliport. The gourmet restaurant Dama Dama specializes in Tuscan and Italian cuisine, sourcing produce from carefully selected local farms and their own gardens and orchards.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Argentario Golf Resort & Spa, from the only 'PGA National Italy' to the array of amenities and unique services offered. I am certain our members will love Argentario," said Rob Goodyear, president of Elite Alliance.

Members will have access to the Villas, independent Tuscan-style residences paired with modern and eclectic finishes. Surrounded by olive-tree gardens and views of the golf course, each villa provides privacy and ultimate tranquility.

Argentario is easily accessed from Rome, Siena, Pisa and Florence, and is the perfect host for families and friends who enjoy wellness, sports, beach and spa, Tuscan food and wines and nature. Thanks to a mild climate and a wide range of activities, members will enjoy Argentario year-round.

The luxurious Argentario Golf Resort & Spa, located in the Maremma region of Tuscany, is an ideal destination for those looking for a relaxing holiday that combines golf, wellness and gastronomy. Set in an area of outstanding natural beauty on the Monte Argentario promontory, the resort is home to an eco-friendly golf course that meanders through cork-oak woods and olive groves, a comprehensive spa and wellness center and two restaurants that offer delicious, healthy local cuisine prepared from locally sourced produce.

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation.

