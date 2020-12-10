Elite Alliance Announces Partnership With 360 Splendor del Pacifico

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced 360 Splendor del Pacifico as the newest addition to its growing portfolio of international vacation destinations. Perched atop the north ridge of Flamingo Beach, 360 Splendor del Pacifico offers lavish accommodations and resort amenities, all with dramatic views of Costa Rica's North Pacific coastline.

Nestled within the prestigious community of Playa Flamingo, 360 Splendor del Pacifico is conveniently located near the town plaza and between two gorgeous beaches; the perfect home base for exploring the dynamic community of Playa Flamingo. 360 Splendor del Pacifico features 36 one- to four-bedroom fully equipped, unique condominiums with full kitchens, custom finishes and breathtaking views. Each residence boasts modern amenities, a comfortable living area, in-room laundry facilities, and quaint balconies overlooking islands, beaches, tropical greenery and the new Flamingo Marina, home to some of the best sportfishing and luxury charter yachts in Costa Rica. The private gated community features 24/7 security, access to a concierge team to help coordinate every aspect of the vacation, a saltwater infinity pool, barbecue facilities, fitness center and 5,000+ sq. ft. rooftop terrace with panoramic coastal and ocean views. In addition, a variety of services are provided including complimentary transportation to/from Playa Flamingo, daily housekeeping and valet parking.

Conveniently located, 360 Splendor del Pacifico is within an hour of numerous adventure tours, historical monuments and breathtaking natural wonders. Guests can enjoy activities in the Rincon de la Vieja National Park, adventure through the Diamante Animal Sanctuary or embark on one of many local coffee or chocolate tours.

"We are excited to partner with 360 Splendor del Pacifico. Their beautiful accommodations, incredible views and outstanding service and staff make for an unforgettable vacation experience in Costa Rica," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Located just one hour from the Liberia International Airport, 360 Splendor del Pacifico is easily accessible and the perfect destination for those seeking to explore the intimate and prestigious community of Playa Flamingo with its combination of dramatic views, access to miles of pristine beaches and deluxe amenities.

About 360 Splendor del Pacifico

Voted one of the top new developments in Costa Rica, 360 Splendor del Pacifico offers luxury living with unrivaled views, personal service and great rental potential. Designed as an eco-friendly golf cart community, 360 Splendor is a private community offering security, luxury and convenience. Ranging from one to four bedrooms, each condominium is meticulously designed with stunning ocean views. With the onsite, full-service management team, guests are afforded with the perfect environment from which to enjoy the wonders and excitement of Costa Rica. 360 Splendor handles everything from check-in/concierge services and rental marketing to finance management and property maintenance. Learn more at www.360flamingo.com.

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation. Learn more at www.EliteAlliance.com.

For more information, please contact Rob Goodyear at [email protected].

