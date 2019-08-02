Elite Alliance Announces Partnership With HRG Properties & Rentals

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced HRG Properties & Rentals as the newest addition to its growing, international portfolio of vacation destinations. HRG Properties & Rentals is the premier rental and real estate group in Los Sueños Resort & Marina, Herradura Beach, Costa Rica, just 90 minutes from San Jose's Juan Santamaria International airport.

Los Sueños Resort & Marina is a 1,100 acre-master planned destination resort community. It encompasses a private, 600-acre rainforest reserve, a 201-room five-star Marriott hotel and over 500 luxury vacation homes and condos, full-service 200-slip Marina, exclusive Beach Club for residents and guests, 18-hole championship golf course, and much more. Los Sueños Resort & Marina has also been named one of the "World's Best Resorts" by Travel + Leisure magazine.

HRG Properties & Rentals manages an exclusive portfolio of luxury residences ranging from three-bedroom condos to six-bedroom private estate homes, all within Los Sueños Resort & Marina. Residences boast gourmet kitchens, superior finishes and furnishings, fine linens and spectacular views of Herradura Bay and the rainforest.

"We are excited to partner with HRG Properties & Rentals. The expert team at HRG will assist with building unforgettable experiences for families or anyone seeking an adventure of a lifetime," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

Renowned for world-class sport fishing, the calm Pacific waters of Costa Rica are easily accessible from the Los Sueños Marina, the largest premier government-sanctioned marina in the country. In addition, the Marina Village is home to four waterfront restaurants, shops and services. Other resort amenities that members have access to include: Kids Club, the Sibo Rainforest Spa, 10+ restaurants, fitness center, white sand private beach and swimming pools. Services such as childcare, in-house massage treatments or a private chef can be arranged, as the HRG Concierge team will help create the perfect vacation for members and guests at Los Sueños Resort & Marina.

About HRG Properties & Rentals

The Hardy Real Estate Group (HRG) provides a myriad of real estate resources and services for real estate investors, second and vacation home buyers, and expatriates looking to purchase a condominium or home in the Herradura Beach area or Los Sueños Resort & Marina. In addition to assisting with all of your real estate needs, HRG can help with your search for the perfect property, appraisals, builders and architects, financing and property management if needed. Owned and operated by Mike Hardy, your Costa Rica property investment will be handled by a long-time expert in Costa Rica real estate. Los Sueños Resort & Marina is the model for master-planned communities in a tropical setting. World-class amenities and infrastructure make it the vacation destination of choice for locals and foreigners alike, thus making homeownership in Los Sueños a valuable investment. Just a short one-hour drive from Juan Santamaria International Airport, Los Sueños also makes for an ideal second home or retirement place for North Americans who want the convenience of a quick flight back and forth from the States, but the luxury and advantage of living abroad.

www.hrgvacations.com

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation.

www.EliteAlliance.com

For more information, please contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com

