Elite Alliance Announces Partnership With Paramount Miami Worldcenter

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced Paramount Miami Worldcenter as the newest addition to its growing portfolio of vacation destinations. Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the second-largest urban development in the United States, spanning over 30 acres and offering a diverse mix of retail, residential, office, hospitality and entertainment components.

Located in the heart of downtown Miami, Paramount Miami Worldcenter consists of 58 stories and 513 luxury, contemporary condos with only 12 residences per floor. Elite Alliance members and guests will have access to one-, two- and three-bedroom residences featuring private-elevator access with private-entry foyers, 10' ceilings throughout, and spacious indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces with incredible views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. The stylish, contemporary units are equipped with European-designed gourmet kitchens, full-size laundry rooms, elegant spa-like bathrooms with rain showers and soaking tubs, creating the perfect space to enjoy with family and friends.

"We are excited to partner with Paramount Miami Worldcenter. The project is truly unique - from the architecture of the building to the modern design of the residences, and the unbelievable amenities offered. Paramount Miami Worldcenter is in a class of its own," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance.

In addition to the luxury and comfort of each residence, guests enjoy the unparalleled services and amenities provided at Paramount Miami Worldcenter like direct access to the 750,000-square-foot Mall at Miami Worldcenter anchored by Bloomingdale's and Macy's, entertainment centers, indoor sports center, outdoor soccer field, relaxation areas, spa/salon, bath gardens, conservatory, restaurants, bars, lounges, resort pools, cabanas, barbeque areas, and more. Located in Miami's most metropolitan neighborhood, guests are steps from the Adrienne Arsht Center, Pèrez Art Museum Miami, the American Airlines Arena, the Metro Mover, and the All Aboard Florida's Miami Grand Central Station.

About Paramount Miami Worldcenter

Occupying nearly 30 acres in the heart of downtown Miami, Miami Worldcenter is one of the largest private real estate developments underway in the United States. The 10-block project will include world-class retail, hospitality and residential components in the center of Miami's urban core. All told, the project is expected to account for $2 billion in new investment. Learn more at www.miamiworldcenter.com.

About Elite Alliance

Elite Alliance is the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and professionally managed luxury vacation homes. The simple exchange process transforms real estate ownership into a key that unlocks the door to seamless travel adventures - ski trips, golf getaways, beach escapes, and much more - at a growing array of coveted destinations worldwide. Properties in the Elite Alliance portfolio meet premium standards of quality, service, location and amenities. Elite Alliance members experience the luxury, convenience and personal attention they have come to expect, whenever and wherever they go on an Elite Alliance vacation. Learn more at www.EliteAlliance.com.

