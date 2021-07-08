Elite Alliance Launches World's First Wellness Residence Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance ® , the leader in luxury fractional real estate consulting and sales, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management, and vacation rental, has partnered with Grupo Espiritu, a highly respected Mexican development company, to create the world's first wellness-centric residence club.

Elite Alliance, LLC.

The Residence Club at Rancho La Puerta, located in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, is serenely sited around a vineyard and adjacent to internationally renowned Rancho La Puerta. Founded in 1940, Rancho La Puerta is the world's first destination wellness and spa resort.

"Our elegant, new residence club is founded on wellness and personal healing," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "Club owners have access to a host of amenities, services and Ranch privileges. They can host family members and friends, rent their residence to guests through our rental program, and explore more than 120 other prestigious destinations through our Elite Alliance Exchange program."

The Residence Club at Rancho La Puerta offers a one-eighth ownership in three residence categories. The Club homes are located in The Residences community, and thoughtfully placed on The Ranch's 4,000-acre grounds. Residence Club homes will be fully furnished and elegantly appointed by Elite Alliance Hospitality. Homeowners that participate in the Elite Alliance Rental program receive rental marketing, housekeeping, and concierge services, as well as screening and monitoring of rental guests for security and peace of mind. Like Residence Club owners, other homeowners at The Residences who participate in the Elite Alliance Rental program are awarded a two-year complimentary Premium Membership into Elite Alliance Exchange.

The Residences were designed and developed by Grupo Espiritu to integrate the highest levels of quality, experiences, and value. Residence Club ownership is priced from $179,000 to $439,000. The Casitas are 2,003 square feet and feature two bedrooms with two and a half baths, and a private plunge pool. The Casas are 3,100 square feet and feature three bedrooms with three and a half baths, and a private plunge pool. The gracious Villas are 5,180 square feet and boast four bedrooms with four and a half baths, along with a private swimming pool. All residences have spacious, tranquil outdoor living areas. Expect a peaceful, wellness-focused enclave with incredible features and amenities.

"We are thrilled that our partnership with Elite Alliance allows Rancho La Puerta devotees to become Residence Club owners," said Roberto Arjona, CEO of Rancho La Puerta. "We feel this new, flexible, co-ownership allows many of our guests who want to be a part of our new Residences community the opportunity for real estate ownership that matches their needs."

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at [email protected] or 214.393.2842.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other coveted destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improves operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in vacation exchange, hospitality management and fractional real estate consulting, always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

About Rancho La Puerta

Founded in 1940 and the first true wellness resort and spa in North America, Rancho La Puerta, welcomes guests to 4,000 private acres of gardens, mountains, and meadows with an approach to wellness that strikes a true mind, body, and spirit balance. Facilities, programs, and amenities are all available for exclusive use by guests during three-, four- or seven-night stays. Inclusive rates cover accommodations, fitness classes, hikes and activities, gourmet vegetarian meals (seafood options included), and special presentations. Spa treatments, personal training sessions and cooking classes at The Ranch's La Cocina Que Canta cooking school are available à la carte throughout the course of a stay.

Situated at the juncture of the Laguna and Sierra Juarez Mountain ranges, Rancho La Puerta is located three miles from the Tecate, Baja California, US-Mexico border and a one-hour drive from downtown San Diego.

